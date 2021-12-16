COLUMBIA - Oaths of office were administered to recently re-elected town of Columbia officials at their meeting, Monday, Dec. 6.
Taking their oaths were Columbia Mayor James W. Cahoon, Alderman Hal Fleming, Alderman Bryan Owens and Alderman Suzanne Griffin. All were elected to four year terms.
The oaths were administered by Tyrrell County Clerk of Court Angie Sexton.
The Columbia Board of Aldermen meets at 7 p.m. on the first Monday night of each month in the meeting room of the Columbia Municipal Building, which is located at 103 Main Street.