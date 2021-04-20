Superintendent Oliver A. Holley announced Tuesday a positive COVID-19 case at Columbia Middle School.
Per the guidance of the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health Department, this report has now resulted in the quarantine of the majority of Columbia Middle School’s 6th grade student body, as well as any staff member who has been exposed.
“We will be directly reaching out to staff and students identified as Direct Exposures in this case,” Holley said. “It is important to know that individuals who were in direct contact with this student are considered ‘direct exposures’, individuals who have been in contact with someone identified as a ‘direct exposures’ are at a lower risk of concern within this process.”
Holley said students and staff members should continue to monitor your health and the health of their families for COVID-19 symptoms.
Individuals with COVID-19 generally have mild, cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and cough. Vomiting and diarrhea have also been reported in some cases
Schools continue to utilize Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations to reduce viral transmission and keep children and school personnel healthy and safe.
Parents and family members can assist this effort by promoting healthy behaviors and following these practices:
- Stay home from school or work if sick, even if symptoms are mild.
- Wear a face covering in areas where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue (or sleeve), and then throw the tissue in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
- Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Clean and disinfect surfaces that are often touched.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Take care of your health overall. Stay current on your vaccinations, including the flu vaccine, eat well, and exercise to help your body stay resilient. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services provides information about COVID-19 and for parents and concerned family members. The CDC offers tips to keep children healthy during this time.