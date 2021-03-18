COLUMBIA — The Town of Columbia will offer a free introductory session and workshop for residents that may want to earn some extra money through the Airbnb rental program.
The workshop will be held at the Pocosin Arts’ Riverview House located at 107 Water Street at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 30. Participants will learn how to set up and operate an Airbnb rental.
The program is designed for property owners that may want to rent a house or even part of a house to visitors to Columbia.
The workshop is one result of the Town’s recent Economic Development Plan that identified lack of lodging as a critical need in the community. Ultimately the Town will attempt to recruit a hotel developer to invest in Columbia.
Marlene True, Executive Director of the Pocosin Arts School of Fine Craft, will conduct the workshop that will be limited to the first six persons to sign up.
To register or for more information call 252-796-2781 during weekday business hours. She will cover such topics as providing a clean space with basic amenities, check in, setting rental rates and payments.