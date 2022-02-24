The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is still seeing numbers in new COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell and surrounding counties, meaning the surge in Omicron variant cases is over.
According to a latest report from the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press, there have been 965 total COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County.
There are currently just four active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes two new cases reported since Thursday, Feb. 17. Of the overall cases, there have been 77 breakthrough cases.
There have been eight deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
Currently, there are five individuals hospitalized regionally.
The Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard as of Feb. 18 shows five total current active cases, including all students and no staff members. There are currently no students or staff members in quarantine.
As of Feb. 15, there is one ongoing outbreak in Tyrrell County. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The cases are updated every Tuesday.
The outbreak in Tyrrell County is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility, where nine staff members and 13 residents have tested positive. There have been no deaths reported from the facility outbreak.
In Tyrrell County, 2,046 residents, or 51 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,949 residents or 49 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 863 or 44 percent booster doses administered.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
From Jan. 30 through Feb.12, Tyrrell County’s percentage of COVID-19 tests that were positive was 20.1 percent or 47 tests out of 212 tests.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up. Booster vaccinations are also available.
Patients can also call to schedule free COVID-19 testing.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia.
The Tyrrell County Health Department can be reached by calling 252-793-3023.