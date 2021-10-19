COLUMBIA – The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is beginning to see a decline in active cases and hospitalizations after a several month surge in COVID-19 cases, specifically the Delta variant.
Tyrrell County’s COVID-19 positive case count remains relatively the same as last week while the other two counties have seen a decrease.
Martin County’s current positive COVID-19 case count is still significantly higher than any of the surrounding counties, but for the first time in weeks is below 250 current cases.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Tuesday, there have been a total of 553 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County.
There are currently 31 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes two new cases since Oct. 15. Of the overall cases, there have been nine breakthrough cases.
The data reported seven new positive cases since last week’s update.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
There have been seven deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 1,602 COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
There are currently 96 active cases in Washington County, including four new cases since Oct. 15. There have been 37 breakthrough cases.
The data reported 16 new positive cases since last week’s update.
There have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths in Washington County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There has been a total of 3,663 COVID-19 cases in Martin County.
Martin County had three new COVID-19 related deaths since last week’s report. This brings the total amount of deaths 70.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patients,” said Gray.
There are currently 247 active cases in Martin County, including seven new cases since Oct. 15. There have been 110 breakthrough cases. The data reports 247 new positive cases since last week’s update.
Currently, there are 13 individuals hospitalized regionally. This is a decrease of six individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 related complications since last week’s update.
There have been 1,453,814 total cases and 17,536 deaths in North Carolina, 45,843,020 total cases and 745,408 deaths in the United States and 241,784,112 total cases and 4,918,762 deaths globally.
According to the Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard from Oct. 15, there are 11 active COVID-19 cases in the student population, and there are 32 students currently in quarantine. This is out of a total of 544 Tyrrell County students.
Tyrrell County Schools currently has one active COVID-19 case within the staff, and one case of a staff member on quarantine. This district has a total of 138 staff members.
As of Oct. 15, there are three ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
None of the outbreaks are in Tyrrell County.
The outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth, a nursing home. that has had four staff member COVID-19 positive cases. There is an outbreak at the Carrolton of Williamston, where it has been 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive.
A new outbreak has been reported at the Martin County residential care facility, Vintage Inn. Two staff member have tested positive.
In Tyrrell County, 1,938 residents, or 48 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,802 residents or 45 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 5,955 residents, or 51 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,236 residents, or 45 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
As of Oct. 12, there have been 4,878 total diagnostic tests completed in Tyrrell County. That number represents 121.5 percent of the population. Washington County has had 20,630 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 178.1 percent of the population. Martin County has had 36,857 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 164.2 percent of the population.
From Sept. 26 through Oct. 9, Tyrrell County has had a positive test rate of 9.5 percent. Washington County’s positive test rate has been 9.9 percent and Martin County’s rate has been 9.5 percent.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
