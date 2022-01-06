COLUMBIA - COVID-19 cases are climbing again
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is seeing a dramatic increase in active cases after a month of relatively low numbers in COVID-19 cases. The good news is hospitalizations are still remaining low.
All three counties served by the district health department have a positive case count that is increasing at an alarming rate. The case count is continuing to steadily increase.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray, there have been a total of 628 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County.
There are currently 15 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes five new cases since Dec. 30.
Of the overall cases, there have been 26 breakthrough cases.
There have been seven deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 1,884 COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
There are currently 101 active cases in Washington County, including 42 new cases since Dec. 30. There have been 70 breakthrough cases.
There have been 40 COVID-19 related deaths in Washington County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 4,079 COVID-19 cases in Martin County.
There are currently 146 active cases in Martin County, including 60 new cases since Dec. 30. There have been 150 breakthrough cases.
Martin County has had 78 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began.
Currently, there are three individuals hospitalized regionally.
The Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard has not been updated since before school was dismissed for the Christmas break.
As of Dec. 21, there are four ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The cases are updated every Tuesday, but there was no update on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
The outbreak in Tyrrell County is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility, where three staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.
There is an outbreak at the Carrolton of Williamston, where it has been 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive.
An outbreak has been reported at the Martin County residential care facility, Vintage Inn. Three staff member have tested positive.
In Tyrrell County, 2,020 residents, or 50 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,911 residents or 48 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 6,231 residents, or 54 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,611 residents, or 48 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia.
The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.