COLUMBIA – Below five active cases.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is still seeing low numbers in new COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell and surrounding counties, meaning the worst from the Omicron surge is over.
According to a latest report from the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press, there have been 968 total COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently four active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes only one new case reported over the weekend since Thursday, Feb. 24. Of the overall cases, there have been 77 breakthrough cases.
There have been eight deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began. There have been no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in the last week for Tyrrell County.
Currently, there are nine individuals hospitalized regionally. This is a slight increase in hospitalizations since last week’s report of five.
The Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard as of Feb. 25 shows one current active case, including all students and no staff members. The case reported was a student within the school district. There are currently no students or staff members in quarantine.
As of Feb. 22, there is one ongoing outbreak in Tyrrell County. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The cases are updated every Tuesday.
The outbreak in Tyrrell County is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility, where nine staff members and 13 residents have tested positive. There have been no deaths reported from the facility outbreak. There has been no change in the outbreak case count since last week’s update from Gray.
In Tyrrell County, 2,050 residents, or 51 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,953 residents or 49 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 873 or 45 percent booster doses administered.
“The best way to protect yourself from the risk of contracting COVID-19 or experiencing severe illness is through vaccination,” said Gray
From Feb. 6 through Feb.19, Tyrrell County’s percentage of COVID-19 tests that were positive was 19.4 percent or 30 tests out of 155 tests.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up. Booster vaccinations are also available.
“Call to schedule a vaccine appointment at our offices in Plymouth, Williamston or Columbia. Vaccines are free, and available to anyone five years old and older. Please continue to wear a mask if you are unvaccinated,” Gray added.
Patients can also call to schedule free COVID-19 testing.
Free COVID-19 testing is available in Tyrrell County from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Cahoon Center, 1208 U.S. 64 East in Columbia.
For more information and questions about available tests at the Cahoon Center, call 1-877-562-4850.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia.
The Tyrrell County Health Department can be reached by calling 252-793-3023.
