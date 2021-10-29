COLUMBIA – The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is seeing a dramatic decline in active cases and hospitalizations after a several month surge in COVID-19 cases, specifically the Delta variant.
All three counties have a positive case count of less than 100 cases each. The case count has not been this low in several months.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray, there have been a total of 560 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County.
There are currently 15 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes five new cases since Oct. 22. Of the overall cases, there have been 12 breakthrough cases.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
There have been seven deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 1,615 COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
There are currently 34 active cases in Washington County, including three new cases since Oct. 22. There have been 37 breakthrough cases.
There have been 37 COVID-19 related deaths in Washington County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 3,711 COVID-19 cases in Martin County.
Martin County had four new COVID-19 related deaths since last week. This brings the total number of deaths to 74.
“Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the patients,” said Gray.
There are currently 93 active cases in Martin County, including 14 new cases since Oct. 22. There have been 125 breakthrough cases.
Currently, there are nine individuals hospitalized regionally. This is a decrease of four individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 related complications since last week’s update.
There have been 1,469,155 total cases and 17,867 deaths in North Carolina, 46,315,209 total cases and 756,366 deaths in the United States and 244,642,889 total cases and 4,967,322 deaths globally.
According to the Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard from Oct. 22, there are three active COVID-19 cases in the student population, and there are 26 students currently in quarantine. There are 544 Tyrrell County students.
Tyrrell County Schools currently has one active COVID-19 case within the staff, and one case of a staff member on quarantine. This district has a total of 138 staff members.
As of Oct. 22, there are three ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
None of the outbreaks are in Tyrrell County.
The outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth, a nursing home, that has had four staff member COVID-19 positive cases. There is an outbreak at the Carrolton of Williamston, where it has been 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive.
An outbreak has been reported at the Martin County residential care facility, Vintage Inn. Two staff member have tested positive.
In Tyrrell County, 1,945 residents, or 48 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,829 residents or 46 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 5,983 residents, or 52 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,302 residents, or 46 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
As of Oct. 19, there have been 4,992 total diagnostic tests completed in Tyrrell County. That number represents 124.3 percent of the population. Washington County has had 20,859 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 180.1 percent of the population. Martin County has had 37,476 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 167 percent of the population.
From Oct. 3 through Oct. 16, Tyrrell County has had a positive test rate of 7.9 percent. Washington County’s positive test rate has been 7.8 percent and Martin County’s rate has been 9.5 percent. This is a slight decrease from the previous weeks.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
