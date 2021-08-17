COLUMBIA – There are 50 new cases of COVID-19 combined in Tyrrell, Washington and Martin counties.
On Monday, the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department released new case numbers for the three counties as the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to cause new cases nationwide.
In Tyrrell County, 11 new cases were reported while there were 13 new cases in Washington County. Martin County has as many as those two counties combined with 26 new cases.
Friday’s update included total numbers in each county. Tyrrell County reported 28 active cases on Aug. 13 with Washington County having 26. Martin County’s cases were 112 active, for a total of 166 in the health department’s district.
There was also a COVID-19 related death in Martin County last week.
Those wishing to receive a vaccine for the virus can do so by calling 252-793-3023 to schedule an appointment at the health department’s offices in Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston.
Vaccines are free and are available to anyone 12 or older.
The staff of the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department also encouraged unvaccinated people to continue wearing a mask.