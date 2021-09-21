COLUMBIA – COVID-19 cases are still affecting the region at an alarming rate, although Tyrrell County’s positive case count is relatively low compared to other counties.
Tyrrell County and the surrounding counties are still seeing an increase of COVID-19 cases, specifically from the Delta variant.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Tuesday, there have been a total of 501 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County.
There are currently 39 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes 11 new cases since Sept. 17. The data reported 21 new positive cases since last week’s update.
Of the overall cases, there have been nine breakthrough cases.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
There have been six deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 1,460 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in Washington County. There are currently 80 active cases in Washington County, including 21 new cases since Sept. 17. There have been 20 breakthrough cases.
The data reported 46 new positive cases since last week’s update.
A total of 3,380 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths have occurred in Martin County. There is currently 512 active cases in Martin County, including 61 new cases since Sept. 17. There have been 27 breakthrough cases. The data reports 141 new positive cases and five new deaths since last week’s update.
Currently, there are 33 individuals hospitalized regionally. This is an increase of 12 individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 related complications since last week’s update.
There have been 1,346,316 total cases and 15,776 deaths in North Carolina, 43,107,628 total cases and 694,619 deaths in the United States and 229,799,804 total cases and 4,712,959 deaths globally.
According to the Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard from Sept. 17, there were five active COVID-19 case in the student population, and 140 students currently in quarantine. This is out of a total of 544 Tyrrell County students.
Tyrrell County Schools currently has two active COVID-19 cases within the staff, and seven cases of a staff member on quarantine. This is out of 138 total staff members.
As of Sept. 17, there are two ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The outbreak in Tyrrell County is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility. One staff member and one resident have tested positive. The second outbreak is at the Carrolton of Williamston, a nursing home, in Martin County. There have been 14 staff members and 44 residents test positive.
In Tyrrell County, 1,877 residents, or 47 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,706 residents or 42 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 5,675 residents, or 49 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 4,828 residents, or 42 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
As of Sept. 14 there have been 4,213 total diagnostic tests completed in Tyrrell County. This is 104.9 percent of the population. Washington County has had 19,160 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 169.3 percent of the population. Martin County has had 33,560 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 149.5 percent of the population.
From Aug. 29 through Sept. 11 Tyrrell County has had a positive test rate of 11.7 percent. Washington County’s positive test rate has been 10.4 percent and Martin County’s rate has been 16.5 percent.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available for those with a compromised immune system.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.