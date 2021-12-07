COLUMBIA – Tyrrell, Washington and surrounding counties are still seeing a low number of new positive COVID-19 cases.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is seeing a dramatic decline in active cases and hospitalizations after a several month surge in COVID-19 cases..
All three counties, served by the district health department, have a positive case count of less than 35 cases each. The case count has continued to steadily decline.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray, there have been a total of 601 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County.
There are currently 12 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes no new cases since Dec. 3. Of the overall cases, there have been 14 breakthrough cases.
There have been seven deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 1,727 COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
There are currently 12 active cases in Washington County, including five new cases since Dec. 3. There have been 51 breakthrough cases.
There have been 38 COVID-19 related deaths in Washington County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 3,865 COVID-19 cases in Martin County.
There are currently 33 active cases in Martin County, including 11 new cases since Dec. 3. There have been 137 breakthrough cases.
Martin County has had 77 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began.
Currently, there are two individuals hospitalized regionally.
According to the Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard from Dec. 3, there is one active COVID-19 case in the student population, and there are five students currently in quarantine. Tyrrell County Schools currently has no active COVID-19 cases or cases of quarantine within the staff.
The Tyrrell County Board of Education has voted to make masks optional within the school district buildings, including the preschool classes. Masks will still be required on school district provided transportation.
As of Dec. 3, there are four ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The outbreak in Tyrrell County is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility, where two staff members and seven residents have tested positive.
The outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth, a nursing home, that has had five staff member COVID-19 positive cases.
There is an outbreak at the Carrolton of Williamston, where it has been 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive.
An outbreak has been reported at the Martin County residential care facility, Vintage Inn. Three staff member have tested positive.
In Tyrrell County, 1,985 residents, or 49 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,880 residents or 47 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 6,138 residents, or 53 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,499 residents, or 47 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
