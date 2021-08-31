Monday night’s report from the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department showed a continued increase in COVID-19 cases.
The report indicated seven new cases in Tyrrell County, pushing the active case number to 39. In Washington County, there were 24 new positive results for the virus, increasing the county’s total of active cases to 93.
Martin County continues to be the place most cases are occurring as an overnight increase of 31 were reported, driving the county’s active case number to 230.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Martin County has recorded 2,920 cases while Washington has had 1,330 and Tyrrell 447. The total death toll has been 90 with 52 in Martin, 32 in Washington and six in Tyrrell County.
The district health department is reporting two facility outbreaks – the Tyrrell House, a residential care home has two cases – one each of staff and residents. Martin County’s Carrolton of Williamston currently has eight cases, four each among staff and residents.
In all four counties less than half the population has received a COVID-19 vaccine.
Tyrrell County, with a population of just over 4,000 has seen only 39 percent receive both doses of a vaccine while 44 percent have taken at least one dose. In Washington County the numbers are similar with 39 percent receiving both doses and 46 percent receiving the first dose. The population of Washington County is approximately 11,600.
Martin County shows a slightly higher total with 42 percent of the county’s population of 22,440 receiving both doses of a vaccine and 47 percent receiving at least one dose.
Those who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine can do so by contacting the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Department at 252-793-1619 (Martin County), 252-793-1750 (Tyrrell County) or 252-793-3023 (Washington County).