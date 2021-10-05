COLUMBIA – The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths over the past weekend.
Tyrrell County’s COVID-19 positive case count remains below 50 while the other two counties remain significantly higher.
Martin County’s current positive COVID-19 case count is still an alarming amount.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Tuesday, there have been a total of 532 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County.
There are currently 45 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes one new case since Oct. 1. Of the overall cases, there have been nine breakthrough cases.
The data reported 16 new positive cases since last week’s update.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
There have been six deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began, but none in the last week.
There have been a total of 1,557 COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
There are currently 144 active cases in Washington County, including 12 new cases since Oct. 1. There have been 21 breakthrough cases.
The data reported 43 new positive cases since last week’s update.
There was one additional COVID-19 related death in Washington County bringing the total number of deaths to 35 since the worldwide pandemic began.
A total of 3,545 COVID-19 cases in Martin County.
Martin County had two new COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend. This brings the total amount of deaths 65.
“Our sincere condolence to the family and friends of the patients,” said Gray.
There are currently 424 active cases in Martin County, including 17 new cases since Oct. 1. There have been 57 breakthrough cases. The data reports 61 new positive cases since last week’s update.
Currently, there are 24 individuals hospitalized regionally. This is an increase of four individuals hospitalized for COVID-19 related complications since last week’s update.
There have been 1,410,902 total cases and 16,719 deaths in North Carolina, 44,524,306 total cases and 719,950 deaths in the United States and 235,910,962 total cases and 4,818,962 deaths globally.
According to the Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard from Oct. 1, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the student population, and there are no students currently in quarantine. This is out of a total of 544 Tyrrell County students.
Tyrrell County Schools currently has one active COVID-19 case within the staff, and 21 cases of a staff members on quarantine. This is out of 138 total staff members.
As of Oct. 1, there are two ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Williamston, a nursing home. that has had four COVID-19 positive cases. The other outbreak is at the Carrolton of Williamston, where it has been 14 staff related and 44 residence relater support paperwork.
The previous outbreak at the Tyrrell House has been resolved.
In Tyrrell County, 1,918 residents, or 48 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,759 residents or 44 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 5,872 residents, or 51 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 4,064 residents, or 44 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
As of Sept. 28 there have been 4,582 total diagnostic tests completed in Tyrrell County. That number represents 114.1 percent of the population. Washington County has had 19,955 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 172.1 percent of the population. Martin County has had 35,372 total diagnostic tests completed. This is 157.6 percent of the population.
From Sept. 12 through Sept. 25 Tyrrell County has had a positive test rate of 9.3 percent. Washington County’s positive test rate has been 14.9 percent and Martin County’s rate has been 14.5 percent.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.