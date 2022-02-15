The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District has seen a dramatic decrease in COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County after a surge from the rapid spreading Omicron variant.
According to a latest report from the Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press, there have been 956 total COVID-19 cases in Tyrrell County. There are currently 13 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes 12 new cases reported since Friday, Feb. 11. Of the overall cases, there have been 73 breakthrough cases.
There have been eight deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began, including one new death over the weekend.
“Our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and caretakers of this patient,” said Gray.
Currently, there are six individuals hospitalized regionally.
The Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard as of Feb. 11 shows 10 total current active cases, including eight students and two staff members. There are currently eight students in quarantine.
As of Feb. 8, there is one ongoing outbreak in Tyrrell County. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The cases are updated every Tuesday.
The outbreak in Tyrrell County is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility, where nine staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.
In Tyrrell County, 2,047 residents, or 51 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,948 residents or 49 percent have been fully vaccinated. There have been 839 or 43 percent booster doses administered.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
From Jan. 23 through Feb. 5, Tyrrell County’s percentage of COVID-19 tests that were positive was 27.6 percent or 66 tests out of 239 tests.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia clinic by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia.