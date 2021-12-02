COLUMBIA – Tyrrell and surrounding counties are still seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is seeing a dramatic decline in active cases and hospitalizations after a several month surge in COVID-19 cases..
All three counties, served by the health department, have a positive case count of less than 40 cases each. The case count has continued to steadily decline.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray, there have been a total of 592 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County.
There are currently 11 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes two new cases since Nov. 24. Of the overall cases, there have been 13 breakthrough cases.
There have been seven deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 1,710 COVID-19 cases in Washington County.
There are currently six active cases in Washington County, including four new cases since Nov. 24. There have been 51 breakthrough cases.
There have been 38 COVID-19 related deaths in Washington County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 3,831 COVID-19 cases in Martin County.
There are currently 37 active cases in Martin County, including 17 new cases since Nov. 24. There have been 130 breakthrough cases.
Martin County has had 77 COVID-19 related deaths since the worldwide pandemic began.
Currently, there are two individuals hospitalized regionally.
According to the Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard from Nov. 26, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the student population, and there are four students currently in quarantine.
Tyrrell County Schools currently has no active COVID-19 cases or cases of quarantine within the staff.
As of Nov. 29, there are three ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
None of the outbreaks are in Tyrrell County.
The outbreak in Washington County is at the Carrolton of Plymouth, a nursing home, that has had five staff member COVID-19 positive cases. There is an outbreak at the Carrolton of Williamston, where it has been 14 staff members and 44 residents have tested positive.
An outbreak has been reported at the Martin County residential care facility, Vintage Inn. Three staff member have tested positive.
In Tyrrell County, 1,977 residents, or 49 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,866 residents or 46 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 6,103 residents, or 53 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 5,438 residents, or 47 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
Booster vaccinations are also available also.
The health department in Tyrrell County is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The health department in Washington County is located at 198 N.C. 45 in Plymouth, and the health department in Martin County is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
