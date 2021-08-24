COLUMBIA – The case count keeps climbing.
There has been a large increase of COVID-19 positive cases throughout the area, state and country for the last several weeks, and the numbers continue to grow showing the virus is having its largest spike since the first of the year.
According to Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray’s report at press time (Aug. 24), there are currently 304 active COVID-19 cases in the three county district.
Tyrrell County has had 422 total COVID-19 cases and six COVID-19 related deaths. There are currently 46 active cases, with an increase of seven cases in the last 24 hours. There have been seven total breakthrough cases throughout the county.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person after 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
Washington County has had 1,267 total COVID-19 cases and 32 COVID-19 related deaths. There are currently 55 active cases, with an increase of 15 cases in the last 24 hours. The county has had four total breakthrough cases.
Martin County has had 2,795 total COVID-19 cases and 52 COVID-19 related deaths. Three of the deaths occurred last week. There are currently 203 active cases, with an increase of 36 cases in the last 24 hours. The county has had 17 total breakthrough cases.
Currently, there are 22 individuals hospitalized regionally.
There have been 1,161,818 total cases and 14,120 deaths in North Carolina, 38,238,718 total cases and 643,177 deaths in the United States and 211,141,305 total cases and 4,422,418 deaths globally.
As of Aug. 23, there are two ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not current active totals.
The is a current outbreak in Tyrrell County at the residential care facility named, Tyrrell House. There are two total cases, one resident and one staff member.
The second outbreak is in Martin County at the nursing home, Carrolton of Williamston. There have been three reported positive cases of staff.
In Tyrrell County, 1,747 residents or 44 percent have received at least the first dose of the vaccination, and 1,549 residents or 45 percent have received two doses. The approximate population is 4,016 people in the county.
In Washington County, 5,188 residents or 45 percent have receive the first dose of the vaccination, and 4,446 residents or 38 percent have received two doses. The approximate population is 11,582 people in the county.
According to North Carolina Governor Cooper, the data from the centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that vaccines continue to remarkably effective in reducing risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death, even in the widely circulating Delta variant.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine or a booster vaccine for the immunocompromised. Pfizer is available ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson and Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3602.