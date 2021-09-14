COLUMBIA – COVID-19 cases are still climbing
Tyrrell County and the surrounding counties are still seeing a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases, specifically from the Delta variant.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Tuesday, there have been a total of 480 cases of COVID-19 in Tyrrell County. There are currently 44 active cases in Tyrrell County, which includes eight new cases since Sept. 10. Of the overall cases, there have been eight breakthrough cases.
According to Gray, a vaccine breakthrough infection is defined as the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized COVID-19 vaccine.
There have been six deaths in Tyrrell County since the worldwide pandemic began.
There have been a total of 1,414 COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in Washington County. There are currently 56 active cases in Washington County, including 10 new cases since Sept. 10. There have been 19 breakthrough cases.
A total of 3,239 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths have occurred in Martin County. There is currently 449 active cases in Martin County, including 36 new cases since Sept. 10. There have been 22 breakthrough cases.
Currently, there are 21 individuals hospitalized regionally.
There have been 1,303,390 total cases and 15,247 deaths in North Carolina, 41,867,022 total cases and 678,125 deaths in the United States and 225,750,975 total cases and 4,648,606 deaths globally.
According to the Tyrrell County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard from Sept. 10, there was one active COVID-19 case in the student population, and six students currently in quarantine. This is out of a total of 544 Tyrrell County students. Tyrrell County Schools currently has no active COVID-19 cases within the staff, and one case of a staff member on quarantine. This is out of 138 total staff members.
As of Sept. 10, there are two ongoing outbreaks within the region. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
The outbreak in Tyrrell County is at Tyrrell House, a residential care facility. One staff member and one resident have tested positive. The second outbreak is at the Carrolton of Williamston, a nursing home, in Martin County. There have been 14 staff members and 44 residents test positive.
In Tyrrell County, 1,855 residents, or 46 percent of the 4,016 have received their first vaccination, and 1,661 residents or 41 percent have been fully vaccinated.
In Washington County, 5,575 residents, or 48 percent of the 11,582 have received their first vaccination, and 4,740 residents, or 41 percent have been fully vaccinated.
“The best way to protect yourself is through vaccination,” said Gray
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer for ages 12 and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.