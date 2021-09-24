COLUMBIA – The Scuppernong River Festival committee has added another group to the entertainment available at the event.
Down to Earth Aerials will be performing at the festival providing Cirque themed beautiful and highly technical orchestrated routines on scaffolding with silk scarves.
The group will perform starting at noon and continuing through 4 p.m. across the street from the Tyrrell County Courthouse in Columbia.
The Scuppernong River Festival will take place beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9 on the streets and waterfront of downtown Columbia.
The old-fashioned street festival will be in its 30th year.
The daylong event will start at 10 a.m. with a Main Street Parade sponsored by First National Bank.
It will feature rides for the kids as well as helicopter rides, water activities, food and arts and crafts among other things.
Those wishing to be vendors at the festival can call 252-796-2781 or visit townofcolumbianc.com.