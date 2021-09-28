COLUMBIA – Don’t forget to get a flu shot.
Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health Director Wes Gray is reminding citizens that even though COVID-19 is still a global threat, it is still important to get a flu shot to help stop the spread of the flu.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District will host drive-thru and Sunday flu shot clinics in each of the three counties.
In Tyrrell County, a drive-thru clinic will be held from 3 – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13 at Tyrrell Hall, 906 U.S. 64 in Columbia. A Sunday clinic will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Tyrrell County Health Department.
In Washington County, a drive-thru clinic will be held from 3 – 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department, 775 U.S. 64 in Plymouth. A Sunday clinic will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Plymouth Health Department.
In Martin County, a drive-thru clinic will be held from 3 – 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the E.J. Hayes Alumni Building, 201 Andrews St. in Williamston. A Sunday clinic will be held from 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17 at the Martin County Health Department.
According to Gray, vaccine and FluMist will both be available. Participants need to bring insurance cards and photo identification.
The Tyrrell County Health Department is located at 408 Bridge St. in Columbia. The phone number is 252-793-1750.
The Washington County Health Department is located at 198 U.S. 45 North in Plymouth. The phone number is 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston. The phone number is 252-793-1619.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.