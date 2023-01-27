Remember the last time someone encouraged you? Being told you’ve done a good job or are on the right track is an enjoyable and reassuring experience.
One way we can positively impact the world around us is to encourage encouragement. When we encourage each other, we can shine a light into our lives. Encouraging others can make the world a better place, enhance the lives of those around us and help us appreciate ourselves.
Consider how bees pollinate the plants they encounter.
Each plant they land on receives a little bit of the pollen from the plant they previously touched. When their tiny hind legs become covered in pollen, they return to the hive to deposit it. This touch transfer not only provides food for the bees, it also allows plants to prosper.
In a similar way if we practice encouragement, we can transfer positivity to those around us. If we encourage one person it can be like a chain reaction. The positivity created by encouragement can then transfer to people around that person. Just a little bit of good can go a long way.
Often it can feel like our actions and lives are meaningless. The universe is so much larger than we are. However, giving someone encouragement creates meaning. It is a simple action.
Telling your coworkers, loved ones and even strangers that you appreciate them and that they should continue the good work you see in them could be exactly what they need to hear. Consider who in your life you can encourage. If we all set out to encourage just one person a day, I believe we can enhance each other’s lives.
Encouraging people can help us appreciate ourselves as well. It takes courage to encourage sometimes. We may feel shy or silly telling a superior or older family member they’ve done a good job. But when we encourage others, we can know that we have done a good thing.
Sometimes it can be hard to appreciate yourself. Knowing you’ve done good by encouraging someone can make it easier to appreciate yourself.
I encourage you to encourage others. When we encourage encouragement, we can create a culture of positivity and change.
Each day remember to encourage someone you encounter. It truly could change the world – you never know what your encouragement could accomplish.
Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.