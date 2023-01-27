Remember the last time someone encouraged you? Being told you’ve done a good job or are on the right track is an enjoyable and reassuring experience.

One way we can positively impact the world around us is to encourage encouragement. When we encourage each other, we can shine a light into our lives. Encouraging others can make the world a better place, enhance the lives of those around us and help us appreciate ourselves.

Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.