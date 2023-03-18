Nate King

Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Game is a Hugo Award-winning science fiction novel that is accessible to all age groups. The novel broaches many universal topics that are relatable and applicable to us all.

Ender, the protagonist, is a young boy and has been born as a third. In the novel’s universe, the government of Earth has mandated that families can only have two children. Third children are typically looked down upon.

Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.