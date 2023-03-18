...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
Orson Scott Card’s Ender’s Game is a Hugo Award-winning science fiction novel that is accessible to all age groups. The novel broaches many universal topics that are relatable and applicable to us all.
Ender, the protagonist, is a young boy and has been born as a third. In the novel’s universe, the government of Earth has mandated that families can only have two children. Third children are typically looked down upon.
That alone sets Ender up for being the odd one out. His older brother, Peter, also mercilessly torments him with emotional and physical abuse. One of the primary themes of the novel is relationships or the lack thereof. Because of the imminent threat of alien attacks the brightest of children are sent to an orbiting space station known as Battle School.
Peter desperately wants to get into the school, but is unable to be approved. Ender on the other hand gets approved despite being a third. This conflict between Ender and his brother continues throughout the novel and subsequent books.
When Ender arrives at Battle School being a third and the youngest cadet sets him up for being bullied. The way Ender deals with bullying is interesting. His emotional depth is also intriguing.
Ender has a hard time making friends but eventually finds other cadets he is able to connect with. When reading the novel, note how Ender reacts to violence – another theme in the novel. The most interesting theme to me in the novel is education. There are many theories regarding education and how to educate our children.
As a parent, education is important to me. How my child is educated matters deeply.
I’ve read Ender’s Game many times. I first read it when I was thirteen. After becoming a parent, the theme of education in the novel really stuck out to me. It raises many questions about how we educate our children now. I began wondering why it was that we send our children off to school for a majority of their childhoods to be taught and experience things outside of our control.
When COVID first started ripping across America these questions became more important to me. What was my child being exposed to, what were they being taught about the way the universe and society work and how safe is it for my child to be in school when at any moment someone with an automatic weapon could easily target it? As an educator at an institution of higher learning, I also wondered how education had affected the students I taught.
While we all have to make informed decisions about how we educate our children, I highly recommend reading Ender’s Game and consider some of the questions it raises regarding the topic.
For Ender, he is sent off planet to be trained in a military setting as a young child. While he is imperative to the arc of the novel and the sequels – I began wondering how his character was affected by being away from his family, home planet and being thrust into learning how to wage war.
In terms of the future generations, I think it is important for us to question how we educate our children. In fact, I think it is important to healthily question everything. If we do not question and take things at face value – we are not engaging in critical thinking. When we question we force our minds to consider other points of view and engage in thinking critically.
Even if you are not into science fiction novels, Ender’s Game is one that is accessible and at times doesn’t even feel like a science fiction novel. Look for other themes I haven’t mentioned here. There are many we can apply to our non-science fiction lives.
Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.