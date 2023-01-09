Welcome to 2023! We are looking forward to all of the opportunities before us.
Resolutions, promises, intentions, pledges or whatever word you chose for the start of the new year - let it be present for you each day. Invest in you. Start with little steps and walk into larger strides as the days, weeks and months unfold.
Rule No. 1: make sure you are having fun doing it. Laugh or giggle as you see the joy in your story unfolding.
At Tyrrell County Library, our intention is to offer something for as many community members as possible. We host monthly events such as Lego Club, HeroClix and Whatcha’ Reading Book Club.
There are weekly events like Film Club, Dungeons and Dragons and bi-weekly Preschool Storytime.
Nate is now offering one-on-one computer classes. We also have special events.
The library is excited to bring back author Renee Hodges and illustrator Hollie Hewitt on Jan. 24 at 11 am for a story and activity. They have published their second book Beatrice and Her Razz-Ma-Tazz.
These two were brought together because of a common link in Cystic Fibrosis. Renee and Hollie have created stories that children enjoy. Beatrice the bee is proud of her differences and encourages others to embrace and love their individuality.
How do we convey this to our children? The beauty of being different is a tapestry that enriches our lives. Hodes and Hewitt do it through a story with fun characters and giggles. This book is the beginning of a series. You can find it locally at the Inner Banks Mercantile or you can order it on Amazon.
Keep an eye out for Renee and Hollie because they have another series coming out called The Outer Banks Adventures of the Knee Cap Kids. It’s told from a toddler’s point of view and is about visiting various places on the Outer Banks.
Renee’s breakout book was My Brother is Yucky! which you can check out at the library. Her books touch on issues through humor.
What would you like us to offer in the way of events?
Have you stopped in to see our displays? Each month we change things up to show you our collection in a new light. Maybe you missed a new release or weren’t quite there on your journey to appreciate it.
Sometimes our displays in each of our areas (children, juvenile & young adult, entrance and adult) can shout out very loudly without saying a word. Let us show you our colors and razz-ma-tazz!
New books and DVDs:
Easy
This Little Trailblazer A Girl Power Primer
This Little Trailblazer A Pioneer Primer
Step Reader 1: We Are Heroes!
Step Reader 1: Cooking with the Birthday Bird
Step Reader 1: BAM and the Batwheels!
Step Reader 2: Barbie You Can Be A Doctor/You Can Be A Pet Vet
Step Reader 2: Lightyear Bug Trouble!
Step Reader 2: Wonder Woman Sister Save the Day!
Step Reader 2: Spirit Rangers Snoozing Sun
Step Reader 2: Tiana’s Garden Grows
Step Reader 3: Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years: One Fancy Day
Step Reader 3: Lego City Meet the Singer!
Step Reader 3: Lego Ninjago Level Up!
Step Reader 3: L.O.L Surprise! Be You!
Juvenile
Faraj Rocks Fifth Grade by Susan Muaddi Darraj
Runaway Ralph by Beverly Cleary
Sing Down the Moon by Scott O’Dell
The Hypnotists by Gordon Korman
Bubba and Squirt’s Mayan Adventure by Sherry Ellis
Squirm by Carl Hiaasen
Stink and the World’s Worst Super-Stinky Sneakers by Megan McDonald
Stink and the Great Guinea Pig Express by Megan McDonald
Stink and the Ultimate Thumb-Wrestling Smackdown by Megan McDonald
Stink and the Shark Sleepover by Megan McDonald
Stink and the Freaky Frog Freakout by Megan McDonald
Graphic Novels
Mr. Wolf’s Class: Snow Day by Aron Nels Steinke
Marvel: The World Outside Your Window
Marvel Avengers Defenders Tarot
Young Adult (YA)
I Will Be Okay by Bill Ellenbark
Body Talk by Kelly Jensen
Rick by Alex Gino
Twelve Years A Slave Biography Solomon Northup
Up From Slavery Biography Booker T. Washington
Incidents in the Life of A Slave Girl Biography Harriet Jocobs Tubman
The Narrative of the Life Biography Frederick Douglass
Non-Fiction: The Underground Railroad by William Still
Adult Fiction
The Education of Nevada Duncan by Carl Weber
Dumb by Skyy
Starving for Love by T.C. Littles
Cold Blooded by Roy Glenn
The Monsters of Templeton by Lauren Groff
Wild Boar in the Can Field by Anniqua Rana
When We Had Wings by Ariel Lawhon
Razorblade Tears by S.A. Cosby
Sleep No More by Jayne Ann Krentz
Non-Fiction: Phantom + Pain by Ansley Herring Wegner
Audio Book
The Perfect Assassin by James Patterson and Brian Sitts
DVDs
Star Trek Picard Season 2
The Syndicate: All or Nothing
Deadwater Fell
Mrs. Bradley Mysteries complete series