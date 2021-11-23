Thanksgiving is finally here, and memories are overflowing!
Family and friends will gather around the table to share food and celebrate the things that make us thankful. Between watching the Patriots, players sporting the pre-1992 Pat the Patriot uniform and holding a debate on the virtues of one movie over another, I cannot help but think about the food for this occasion.
While food is an essential element of the holiday, we do not often reflect upon why we eat certain dishes or if we all even have the same Thanksgiving menu.
Edward Winslow, a colonist present at the “first Thanksgiving” in 1621, does not mention any turkey present at the meal. The only plate of bird present was “wild fowl,” which could have been duck or goose. The tradition of eating turkey only became traditional in the 18th century, not for any other reason than logistics because turkey provides more meat than chicken.
Furthermore, cranberry sauce, a personal favorite at the dinner table, required sugar and, at that point in history, sugar was expensive and hard to find. To further complicate the meal, cranberry sauce was not invented yet, and the earliest recorded cranberry dish dates to 1663 where cranberries were boiled down into a sauce poured over the meat of the meal.
When I started attending Thanksgiving at my future wife’s house, whose family primarily lived in Pennsylvania, I noticed some differences in their menu. Her mother made sweet potato baked with a marshmallow topping and perogies were a common part of the meal.
On my father’s side of the family many of the dishes included Italian dishes, and my mother’s family tended toward English-style cuisine.
While the changes were slight between her Thanksgiving menu and my own, I was introduced to an entirely different menu when I moved to North Carolina. Macaroni and cheese was a Thanksgiving staple, barbecue pork was not uncommon and collard greens were central.
Do not get me wrong, I love all these dishes and would never pass them up if they were at the table, but I found it interesting how different the menu can be from region to region. This culinary diversity, in my view, is the beauty of our country and this holiday. It is composed of a rich and diverse culture where each family creates a wholly unique Thanksgiving menu.
Furthermore, at the heart of the meal is good food and togetherness. For at least one day out of the year, people put aside their differences and come together with family, friends, acquaintances and even strangers to feast in celebration of health and goodwill toward your fellow human.
So, I encourage you, invite new faces to your Thanksgiving tradition and experiment with some new dishes. If you need some ideas, come by the library and try one of our many cookbooks. I want to try one dish from Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ: Every Day is a Good Day.
Rodney Scott has a spatchcocked turkey cooked over an open flame and slathered with a special vinegar-based barbecue sauce. Check out below some of our newest titles. Have a wonderful week, and I hope to see you at the library!
Adult Fiction:
“Better Off Dead,” by Lee Child and Andrew Child
“Chasing the Boogeyman,” by Richard Chizmar
“The Dark Hours,” by Michael Connelly
“Dark Tarot,” by Christine Feehan
“Down the Hatch,” by M.C. Beaton and R.W. Green
“Forgiving Paris,” by Karen Kingsbury
“Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead
“The Island of Sea Women,” by Lisa See
“Labyrinth of Lies,” by Irene Hannon
“Last Girl Ghosted,” by Lisa Unger
“Never,” by Ken Follett
“Over My Dead Body,” by Jeffrey Archer
“The Paper Menagerie and Other Stories,” by Ken Liu
“The Stranger in the Lifeboat,” by Mitch Albom
“Three Sisters,” by Heather Morris
“Turn of the Key,” by Ruth Ware
Non-Fiction:
“Back to the Family,” by Art Smith and Michael Austin
“Blackbeard’s Cup and Stories of the Outer Banks,” by Charles Harry Whedbee
“The Martha’s Vineyard Table,” by Jessica B. Harris
Graphic Novel/Comic Books:
“Savage Avengers: King In Black,” by Gerry Duggan
YA Fiction:
“Daughter of the Deep,” by Rick Riordan
“Firekeeper’s Daughter,” by Angeline Boulley
Juvenile Fiction:
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Big Shot,” by Jeff Kinney
“Fablehaven,” by Brandon Mull
“Fablehaven: Grip of the Shadow Plague,” by Brandon Mull
“Fablehaven: Secrets of the Dragon Sanctuary,” by Brandon Mull
“Fablehaven: Keys to the Demon Prison,” by Brandon Mull
“Fablehaven: Rise of the Evening Star,” by Brandon Mull
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“The Welcome Chair,” by Rosemary Wells and Jerry Pinkney
Audiobooks:
“2 Sisters Detective Agency,” by James Patterson and Candice Fox
“The Jailhouse Lawyer,” by James Patterson and Nancy Allen
“The Judge’s List,” by John Grisham
“The Wish,” by Nicholas Sparks
Large Print:
“A Darker Reality,” by Anne Perry
“At Lighthouse Point,” by Suzanne Woods Fisher
“Haunted Hibiscus,” by Laura Childs
“Hidden,” by Fern Michaels
“The Santa Suit,” by Mary Kay Andrews
“Sooley,” by John Grisham
“Whiplash,” by Janet Dailey
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.