Fire destroys Columbia family's home

COLUMBIA – No one was hurt by a fire that destroyed a home last week, displacing a family of eight people.
The Tyrrell Volunteer Fire Department responded to the early morning fire April 9 that caused extensive damage to the 2-story wooden home located at 410 N. Light St. where John Bazzle’s family lived.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.
John Bazzle’s wife Steph recalled that scary moment that will forever remain seared into family’s memories.
“I woke up to a smoke alarm going off in the night, and thought the teenagers were cooking a pizza without opening a vent,” she said. “Nobody was in the kitchen so I went upstairs, where there appeared to be a ball of fire sitting on my daughter's night table. I watched the whole table go up in flames, and started getting kids awake and out.”
This is second time the family has survived a house fire.
“We had a house fire in October 2011,” she said. “We know we're very fortunate to have all walked out alive a second time. Please check your smoke detectors today."
Family is staying in a 2-bedroom mobile home until they can find a more permanent place to call home.
A gofundme page is found at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bazzle-family-house-fire?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
“I am reaching out to ask for assistance for my family” said John Bazzle. "I am a combat vet with big a family that I love. A few mornings ago, on April 9, my family and I woke up to a house fire from which we lost everything. I bought that house almost three years ago and I'm so proud of it. All funds raised will go to rebuilding and putting my children back in their own spaces. Being displaced is hard on little ones.”
Steph Bazzle added, “We've been given more clothes for the smaller kids than they’ll ever wear, and the school is getting clothes for the teenagers. The trailer we're in only has room for stacked laundry machines, so we're trying to put together funds for a set of those, because there are an awful lot of us to try to do the laundromat thing.”