When Lewis Rodgers Sr. and Lewis Rodgers Jr., both coaches of a variety of sports discussed coaching, they probably weren’t aware they were influencing young Tamara Rodgers.
It wasn’t strategies or game plan knowledge Tamara absorbed when listening to her grandfather and father discuss the points of a game. The caring the two coaches shared for the players they coached, is what led Tamara to the coaching field at Columbia Middle School in Columbia.
“I guess I can say it runs in the family. My dad and grandpa were also coaches and I enjoyed watching them,” Rodgers said.
At nineteen years old the Wildcat assistant volleyball coach can relate to her players.
“I played volleyball all through middle school and my first year of high school. Volleyball was the only sport that I truly fell in love with playing. I enjoy watching other sports, but volleyball is the main one,” said the Coach.
While the skills of volleyball may be on the coach’s agenda, Rodgers maintains one of the main fundamentals of coaching is helping to build character in the players by building relationships and confidence.
“Winning is not everything. Becoming better students, players and people is what’s important. I tell them all the time that I am so proud of them. It doesn’t matter if they lost by 20 points, the fact that they continued to play and cheer each other on is what makes me proud,” said Rodgers.
Although a first-year assistant coach, Rodgers realizes a coach needs to connect with the players in order to build a strong relationship and to have the ability to focus their passion and filter their enthusiasm.
“I believe this is where having strong relationships comes in. It is much easier to try and guide young people when they feel a connection with you. Sometimes they will lose focus when they feel they are not doing ‘good enough,’ so I tell them everyday that I am proud of them, said Rodgers. “I do this to let them know that no matter if they win or lose, the fact they continue to play is what I am proud of. I will also get out there and play with them during practice.”
Rodgers is aware her players are at an age when emotions run high and occasionally tears flow when spikes fail and she uses humor as a form of contentment.
“Another thing I do is try and joke with them. I try to keep practice fun so it is not this strict environment. I want them to know it is okay to have fun, as long as you are still learning,” she said.
Winning is always on Rodgers’ radar and her playbook reflects that, but it doesn’t take top billing.
“Winning is wonderful, but it is not the most important thing about playing a sport. This is something I try to make sure the girls understand. Even if we lose, you still kept going,” she said.
“You still keep playing the game and still made sure to show good sportsmanship towards the other team and your own teammates. I know sometimes it can be hard to keep this in mind, but I try to always let them know that win or lose I am always proud,” continued Rodgers.
The team currently has one or two games a week and the 12-girl squad rotates play so everyone sees court time.
“One of the highlights of my week is to see the parents come to the games. The team loves it when the parents show up. I believe the parents realize the value of the lessons we are teaching. I really hope that they can see how great their kids are and how much they are trying to improve,” said Rodgers.
The assistant coach also realizes coaching involves counseling of sorts.
“Volleyball is a mental sport. I really enjoy working with the girls and helping on their attitudes and how to keep positive. They may not be doing well in the game and always tell them, ‘don’t drop your head, we will get there, it’s O.K.’ If one person is having a bad day and they are mentally involved, the whole team is involved. That’s why it is such a mental sport. If one person is having a bad game it can bring the whole team down,” said Rodgers. “If you’ve got something going on, leave it outside. Do not bring it on the court.”
Aside from the hours Rodgers spends on the court assisting Wildcat Head Coach Katerina Ramos, she is also a full time student majoring in public health education and looks forward to finishing her degree.
For Rodgers, her assistant coaching position is a step toward head coaching.
“I am actually interested in becoming a head coach now. I love working with kids, and being a volunteer assistant allowed me to see that I actually enjoy helping kids and being able to help coach them into playing a sport.”
A first year teacher’s assistant and assistant coach Rodgers gets excited when she explains the reactions her players and students have when they cross paths in the hall.
“Personally I have a great relationship with the kids. I am their coach and I love all of them,” she said.
Rodgers was recently excited when a player who wasn’t doing well in the grade department brought all of her grades up in order to play. She said it is wonderful to watch that and be a part of that.
The educator was recently awarded “Wildcat of the Month” by a vote of the students.
“I was so excited. One of the teachers had their students write letters to me. I received about four so far and they are still coming. I love reading them,” Rodgers said, smiling broadly.
Rodgers could not be more proud of her ladies.
“I am truly proud of each and every one of my ladies. I have enjoyed watching them become the best young women they can be. My experience as a volunteer assistant is wonderful, and it was all because of them,” Rodgers said. “I have enjoyed becoming close to all my girls and I love how they are comfortable to come to me when they are struggling. I love all of the hugs I receive daily from them and the little pop ups at my door just to say “hi.” I just hope they know how proud I am of them.”