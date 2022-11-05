Tamara Rodgers

Assistant volleyball coach Tamara Rodgers.

When Lewis Rodgers Sr. and Lewis Rodgers Jr., both coaches of a variety of sports discussed coaching, they probably weren’t aware they were influencing young Tamara Rodgers.

It wasn’t strategies or game plan knowledge Tamara absorbed when listening to her grandfather and father discuss the points of a game. The caring the two coaches shared for the players they coached, is what led Tamara to the coaching field at Columbia Middle School in Columbia.

