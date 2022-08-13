Tyrrell County, with a population of 3719 residents, is the least populated county in North Carolina, but boasts a diverse economic and ecological destination.
Located between the northeast North Carolina urban mainland and the Outer Banks, it was founded in 1729 and named for Sir John Tyrell, one of its original Proprietors.
While its population is minimal it hosts a special and abundant environment where red wolves howl and black bears and bobcats roam. Bald eagles and peregrine falcons soar over alligator and rose-crested orchids and pitcher plants.
The step back in time town of Columbia is the county seat and is the hub for commerce and recreation offering a quaint Main St. that comes alive for the Scuppernong River Festival celebrated yearly on the second Saturday of October.
Commerce is also at home in Tyrrell County where world class agri-business and fishing helps feed the world. Home to the Cherry Seed Company, Columbia provides seeds for others to chart their economic harvests. The county hosts a wealth of water and land-based ecotourism venues and is embraced by the Scuppernong and Alligator Rivers and the Albemarle Sound.
Trails and boardwalks allow visitors the chance to walk with nature and enjoy all the county has to offer. For those less inclined to coat themselves with insect repellent, highly recommended by Katerina Ramos, Program Coordinator at the Pocosin Nature Center, downtown Columbia offers a step-back in time experience.
Paddling the Scuppernong
If one likes swamps and brown water with a ton of wildlife, there are plenty of opportunities on various portions of the relatively short Scuppernong River. There are launch points from Everton Point out at the mouth of the river to the dock area adjacent to the vistor’s center in Columbia.
Up river from Columbia, the river is very quiet and there are numerous opportunities to spot airborne and terrestrial wildlife representative of the area.
Paddlers near the mouth of the river have reported being escorted by a pod of dolphins, although they are rarely seen that far up the Albemarle Sound.
Spanish moss dangles from the Cypress trees, and there is a general lack of motor boats, which makes paddling here even more enjoyable. The water can sometimes get rough as you get near the mouth of the river where it is about a mile wide. There are also numerous creeks and tributaries to explore while observing the numerous species of birds, flora and fauna.
Rare animals include the Rafinesque’s big-eared bat, spotted turtle, American alligator and black swamp snake. Brackish water intrusion — due to accelerated sea level rise and declining river flows —is a key concern at this site.
Downtown Columbia
Only a handful of blocks make up this tiny back-in-the-day town, but they offer an inviting stroll into the way life once was.
The flagship store — Pledger Hardware — opened its doors in 1948 and has proven over the past 77 years to be a staple in the community. Mason jars assorted with a selection of sorted fasteners line the back shelf of the main two-sided store.
Screws and bolts, possibly, as old as the store itself share shelves with Xtra-Tuff boots and rain gear to protect any sailor or fisherman. Bags of snacks and candy capture the eyes and palates of visitors as they walk through the garden center and appliance department boasting washers, dryers, wheelbarrows and rakes.
A must-see for the gadget guru in search of that one nut or washer you can’t find in a big box store.
The Red Wolves Coalition sits down the block and up a step or two and serves as the Headquarters for the protection of the Red Wolf. A large mounted Red Wolf in the coalition window captures the awe of visitors.
Antique stores and a county museum intermingle with a real estate and insurance office, while the Southern Dreams Gallery featuring the works and tastes of local seed entrepreneur and professional photographer Ken Cherry serves as the Chamber of Commerce outpost.
While Cherry’s Southern Dreams Gallery is only open when Chamber Director George Haislip is at his desk, it is a must-see.
Aside from Cherry’s work capturing the feel of the county, a portion of one of the brick walls hosts a full size antique barn-side circus poster, affixed to the brick, and although tattered, reminds visitors that once elephants inhabited Tyrell, if only for a day or two.
For those seeking flavors of town, the recently opened Hillbilly Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday. For authentic Mexican dishes Tienda Mexicana Authentic Mexicana Grill rounds out Main St. eateries.
Outer Banks Mercantile is the newest retailer in town. Opening in June, the Mercantile offers a variety of beach accessories, home furnishings, the town’s coffee bar and features Ladyfinger’s frozen meal alternatives.
Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge
Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge conserves a rare type of wetland habitat, known as “pocosin,” derived from a Native American word meaning “swamp on a hill.” The refuge encompasses vast acres of natural wetlands, including the unique southeastern pocosin peat wetlands, open water on Pungo and New Lakes, upland pine forests and managed moist-soil and agricultural units that provide high-energy food for waterfowl.
More than 100,000 ducks, geese and swans congregate on the refuge in winter, and the refuge supports one of the densest populations of black bear ever reported. The refuge is the site of one of the country’s largest wetland restoration projects, restoring natural hydrology to the pocosin peatlands.
The Scuppernong River Interpretive Boardwalk attracts anglers, vacationers, school groups and local users. The 0.75 mile loop meanders through a cypress swamp, and along the Scuppernong River, leading into downtown Columbia, North Carolina. The Interpretive Boardwalk was designated as a National Recreation Trail in 2005.
The boardwalk is part of the Walter B. Jones Center for the Sound, which is operated by Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge and the Partnership for the Sounds. Followers of the Charles Kuralt auto trail or one of the extensive network of canoe trails that lace the sounds, regard the boardwalk as one of the treasures of the area. Other activities along the trail and at the Wildlife Refuge include, fishing, canoeing and kayaking, wildlife observation, birdwatching and hiking.
Features of the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge include beautiful scenic overlooks, well maintained picnic shelter and numerous historic features. The trail is complete with interpretive signs and the visitors center offers a knowledgeable, friendly staff along with water and restrooms. The Visitors Center and Refuge are located at 205 South Ludington Dr, Columbia, NC 27925.
Red Wolf Education Center
A highlight of the area, Red Wolf Coalition Director Executive Director Kim Wheeler explains the plight of the twelve remaining Red Wolves in North Carolina.
Wheeler explains with passion that 14-year-old Manny and 8-year-old Sage enjoy their den at the Red Wolf Education Center, which is open to the public on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturdays and is located at the Pocosin Lakes Wildlife Refuge. To take a peak-https://ncwf.org/wildlife/red-wolves/#live-cam
Pocosin School of Fine Arts
Tucked away on the banks of the Scuppernong River, at the end of Main Street in Columbia, North Carolina, The Pocosin Arts School of Fine Crafts has been attracting students, teachers, tourists and art enthusiasts from surrounding communities and distant shores since its inception in 1995.
The tiny gem has a shining reputation as a catalyst for collaboration between instructors and students whose work may one day hang in galleries and shops across the globe.
It was Feather Phillips who saw the need for the school as a way to bring the talents of the community and the diversity of its residents together.
An Art and English teacher, Phillips and her family relocated to the area in 1987 filling their need for a place with “clean water” in support of her husband’s boat building.
The artist soon realized the talents of the residents as she watched locals craft art from piles of wood, heaps of metal, and scraps of fabrics. Her goal was to bring those creations to the public as a way of introducing the various cultures of the community to each other, today visitors enjoy artwork in the school’s gallery.
Her quest to showcase and develop local talent continues to this day and has blossomed into a jewel in the world of folk art.