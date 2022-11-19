...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Knowing how to write a solid and structurally sound five paragraph essay is helpful for many reasons. Undergraduate and graduate professors often look for this when they grade. A five-paragraph essay is also appropriate when writing about our heritage, communities, or families. Additionally, instructional and nature writing can benefit from the five-paragraph format. One thing many writers advise when writing essays is to first create an outline. In five paragraph essays the outline will have five headers – each representing one of the paragraphs. Another key component of five-paragraph essays is the thesis statement. The thesis statement is a sentence that lists what you will be writing about. In five paragraph essays, you will typically list three things the essay will cover. Lastly, transitional phrases add stability to the flow of a five-paragraph essay. Transitional phrases come as the first sentence of each body paragraph. Writing an excellent five paragraph essay requires a five-point outline, a three-point thesis statement, and transitional phrases.
Whether you document your outline or not – you should have five points. The first point is your introduction. It is helpful when writing essays to also list your thesis statement next to your introduction on your outline. This way you can see visually what the next three points in your outline will be. The second point will be the first point listed in your three-point thesis statement. The third point will be the second point you list in your three-point thesis statement. Likewise, the fourth point of your outline will be your third point in your thesis. The fifth point will be your conclusion paragraph where you wrap up your writing and restate your thesis statement somewhere within it.
Just as creating an outline helps give structure to your essay so does the three-point thesis statement. A thesis statement is one sentence. It should be the last sentence of your introduction paragraph. This gives you a formula for the rest of the essay. For instance, in this piece the thesis statement is, “writing an excellent five-paragraph essay requires a five-point outline, a three-point thesis statement, and transitional phrases.” This sentence guides the reader along the path of your writing. In this piece the first point of the thesis shows the second paragraph will discuss the 5-point outline – the second point and third paragraph will discuss what makes a good thesis statement – the third point and fourth paragraph will discuss transitional phrases.
In the same way that an outline and a three-point thesis statement create solid structure for essay writing — transitional phrases also assist essay structure. A transitional phrase harkens back to what you previously have discussed and should appear as the first sentences of your second, third, and fourth paragraphs. In this piece the transitional phrases are “whether you document your outline or not – you should have five points,” “just as creating an outline helps give structure to your essay so does the three-point thesis statement,” and “in the same way that an outline and a three-point thesis statement create solid structure for essay writing — transitional phrases also assist essay structure.” Note how these sentences refer back to what was previously discussed and then point forward to what will be discussed next. Using transitional phrases gives essays fluidity to the reader and acts as linchpins for the body of your essay (2nd, 3rd, and 4th paragraphs). Transitional phrases often begin with “just as,” “in the same way,” “like,” or “similar to.”
The fifth paragraph is the conclusion where you wrap up your discussion and restate your thesis. It is also helpful to remind the reader why what you have discussed is important. This piece concludes that an excellent five paragraph essay should employ a 5-point outline, a three-point thesis statement, and transitional phrases. These important structural components make essays easier for readers to comprehend. In academic writing it is also important to include outside sources to strengthen any arguments you make in your essay. This requires research and citation. You can conduct research at any of the Pettigrew Regional Libraries by either utilizing our online databases, print materials, or archives. As always, remember to check the Tyrrell County Library facebook page for the events we are offering in November. Have a great weekend!
Nate King is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.