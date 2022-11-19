Nate King

Knowing how to write a solid and structurally sound five paragraph essay is helpful for many reasons. Undergraduate and graduate professors often look for this when they grade. A five-paragraph essay is also appropriate when writing about our heritage, communities, or families. Additionally, instructional and nature writing can benefit from the five-paragraph format. One thing many writers advise when writing essays is to first create an outline. In five paragraph essays the outline will have five headers – each representing one of the paragraphs. Another key component of five-paragraph essays is the thesis statement. The thesis statement is a sentence that lists what you will be writing about. In five paragraph essays, you will typically list three things the essay will cover. Lastly, transitional phrases add stability to the flow of a five-paragraph essay. Transitional phrases come as the first sentence of each body paragraph. Writing an excellent five paragraph essay requires a five-point outline, a three-point thesis statement, and transitional phrases.

Whether you document your outline or not – you should have five points. The first point is your introduction. It is helpful when writing essays to also list your thesis statement next to your introduction on your outline. This way you can see visually what the next three points in your outline will be. The second point will be the first point listed in your three-point thesis statement. The third point will be the second point you list in your three-point thesis statement. Likewise, the fourth point of your outline will be your third point in your thesis. The fifth point will be your conclusion paragraph where you wrap up your writing and restate your thesis statement somewhere within it.

Nate King is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.