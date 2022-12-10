Maintaining a routine in our daily lives is important. Yet, being flexible is just as important.
We cannot predict the future or what may come next in our lives. Fixating on what we cannot control is detrimental to our mental health. Flexibility is also important physically.
If we practice stretching our bodies, we are less likely to pull muscles or injure ourselves. Additionally, being flexible with those around us can create pathways to mutual trust and strengthen our relationships. Flexibility is crucial for our mental health, physical health and in our relationships.
By learning to be mentally flexible we can advance our abilities to cope with difficult times and the things in life that are outside our control. One way to practice mental flexibility is to always be learning new things.
By compelling ourselves to be lifelong learners we can stretch our brains daily. Learning new things keeps our brains active – which can actually build new links between the neurons in our brains. This can assist us when we experience events in life that are outside of our control because there are more pathways for our brains to navigate difficult events.
Being physically flexible is just as important as being mentally flexible. If we practice stretching our bodies we are less likely to injure ourselves. When we do not stretch our muscles, we can strain nerves and tendons which can lead to chronic pain. It is helpful each morning and each evening to practice gentle stretching.
This will help your muscles relax and assist them in healing and flexibility. One way to incorporate mental flexibility and physical flexibility to practice meditation or mindfulness. When we practice meditation or mindfulness breathing and focusing on one thought can help relax our bodies and loosen any tight muscles that could lead to an injury. Some breathing exercises recommend breathing in through your nose and out through your mouth and counting from 1 to 5 in between breaths.
Similar to being mentally and physically flexible – flexibility in our interactions with others can also help improve our lives. Working together as humans to improve the world around us is necessary to create positive change.
Being flexible with the beliefs and opinions of others can create bridges between people who may be different than us – which can provide pathways to trust. Trust is crucial in relationships. If we can foster mutual trust with each other despite our differences we can generate the power to change the world. In an environment where often we find ourselves in polarized political situations – remembering to be flexible can help alleviate the tension and meet in the middle.
Flexibility is an important skill to practice. It can help us mentally, physically and in our relationships. This week consider some ways you can practice flexibility whether it be mental, physical, or with others.
At the Tyrrell County Library, our staff practices flexibility by meeting our patrons where they are, providing equal services to all and welcoming everyone who comes through our doors. We also understand life can be difficult and so we can be flexible at times when it comes to fines or fees.
We invite you to come visit us if you haven’t yet. We’d be happy to help you find items, access a computer or the internet or simply chat about ways we can help you! Have a great weekend.