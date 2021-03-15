Free Materials from Hope 4 NC!

A year ago this week, history came knocking at our door. For the first time in 100 years, a pandemic gripped the world.
Life changed overnight for everyone. In this year of unprecedented change, we have learned to work and educate our children from home, practice social distancing with our neighbors, wash our hands constantly, and wear our masks inside public buildings. This year has not been easy, nor has it been without tragedy.
With the increased distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines, the end is finally in sight! The NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has provided the Pettigrew Regional Library System with special resources to help our community get past the final hurdle!
With their “Hope 4 NC” initiative, NCDHHS has set up a telephone hotline to connect individuals with resources, support, and information for vaccine distribution and dealing with the financial and mental health toll from this pandemic.
No insurance? No problem! Hope 4 NC will give you the information you need to get relief from the virus with little to no cost.
If you are a local business owner or belong to a local organization and you want to promote the final push for defeating the virus, visit the Tyrrell County Public Library to pick up FREE lawn signs, coloring books, calendars, and other swag to get the word out there.
If you are in Washington County, the Washington County Library has promotional material for distribution as well. Call or text Hope 4 NC at 1-855-587-3463 for more information. The Pettigrew Regional Library System is ready to do its part to finish off the virus—join us and help with this final push!
Check out some of our new arrivals below, and we hope to see you or hear from you at the Library!
