As you may have heard by now, I am about to enter a new chapter as the Librarian for the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton. While this is an exciting transition, I cannot help but reflect on my time at the Tyrrell County Public Library, for it is here that I have truly learned what it means to serve the public.
I remember how in early 2018, my first week started with my wife and I rolling in from Rhode Island with three cats having strong opinions in the back seat.
In a whirlwind, I was introduced to nearly everyone in Columbia and received the full rundown on all the procedures and tools unique to the library. Ms. Terese and Ms. Linda explained to me on that first day that while our library may be “little,” when it came to programming and serving our patrons, “we do it big, and we want to make them feel at home.”
From then on, I knew that the Tyrrell County Public Library was one of the main public services that pulled the whole community together. Through hard work, dedication and a commitment to true customer service, our organization was and would always be a fundamental center point for the community as a whole.
I am so proud of how my team has always made the people of Tyrrell County not only feel welcome in their library, but also at home. Whether they were a seasoned veteran or a new hire, I sincerely appreciate how every team member has always given 110 percent and followed the star of impactful community service.
The nice part about taking on the new adventure at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is that I’m still serving all members of the Pettigrew Regional Library System, so instead of a farewell, this article is only a “See You Across the Sound!”
Yet, even though I won’t be too far away, please indulge this old softie with a few personal messages:
To Mr. David Clegg and the Tyrrell County Board of County Commissioners: Thank you for your support of the TCPL and for providing the guidance and resources to help the library to meet the needs of our community.
To the TCPL Board of Trustees: Thank you for providing excellent advice and support to guide the library, not only through the troubled waters of the COVID-19 pandemic, but to help us craft policies and regulations so we can meet the needs of a 21st-century library.
To the Friends of the TCPL: Thank you for working so closely with us to make sure the Summer Reading Program will always be such a success, for making sure Santa would always have books to hand out to our young readers at Christmas time and for always being our cheerleader in our work to provide more resources to the public.
To Mr. George Haislip and the Tyrrell Genealogical Society: Thank you for always serving as a liaison to the history of the community, introducing me to many of our Main Street stakeholders and an avenue to finding pathways for individuals looking to discover their ancestral memory.
To Ms. Myrtle Mitchell and Ms. Nettie Dyer: Thank you for sharing your stories with us to bring first-hand history to future generations of North Carolinians and Americans at large.
To Ms. Tequila Bennet at the Tyrrell House: Thank you for always being so accommodating and working with us to bring resources to the residents of the Tyrrell House.
To Mr. Christopher G., Mr. Timothy, Mr. Christopher S., Ms. Catherine and other residents of the Tyrrell House: Thank you for sharing your time with me, all the great recommendations, and letting me bring my big blue box of books to your building every Wednesday.
To Mr. Michael, Mr. Bernie, Ms. Nan, Ms. Miriam, Ms. Helen, Ms. Martha, Mr. Kacey, Mr. Major Charity and all of the other patrons of the library: Thank you for giving me a chance and sharing part of your lives with me. You are what makes being a librarian so meaningful, and please know that I carry you with me.
To Ms. Linda, Ms. Terese and Ms. Tami: Thank you for introducing me to the community and all its needs and for working with me through the changes of the past few years. I have learned so much from you, and thank you for sharing your wisdom with me.
To Ms. Megan, Ms. Lynda, Mr. JD and Ms. Ashley: I am so proud of all the terrific work each of you does every single day. I believe in your passion and creativity; you are all phenomenal librarians.
To the people of Tyrrell County: Thank you for letting me be your librarian! This has been such an incredible honor, and I look forward to continuing to serve you in the Pettigrew Regional Library System.
Finally, to the people of Edenton and Chowan County: I look forward to getting to know you. Please let me know if you have any requests, and stop by on Tuesday for another fun event in the Summer Reading Program.
Have a great week, and I hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Library.