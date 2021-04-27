From Page to Screen

Fantasy and sci-fi book series are two of my favorite types of literature. Each of these novels creates a world completely from scratch and introduces the reader to a society in which anything is possible.
The people the reader encounters have experienced a history all their own and, because there is so much backstory, the plot of the story depends upon an anthropology that is both unique and relatable to our world.
One of my favorite world-building tales is the Lord of the Rings. As a child I read the books and watched both the cartoons from the 1970s and the movies from the early 2000s.
I love comparing what happens on screen to what happened in the books—not only is it an exercise in memory and plot analysis, but it is also an exercise in philosophy, storytelling, and the art of filmmaking.
In the movies from the Lord of the Rings, I always felt that there were pieces missing, such as Tom Bombadil and the Scouring of the Shire. These features from the books were a personal favorite and I never understood why they were left out.
Yet I also appreciate the character building completed in the films as opposed to the books. For instance, in the books Gimli and Legolas had very few lines, and the focus was primarily on Gandalf, Frodo, and Aragorn, but in the films, there was more participation from these supporting characters, and the films even explore the development of their unlikely friendship.
In this age of streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime, this presentation and reinterpretation of literature on the screen is more popular than ever. On Netflix there is A Series of Unfortunate Events and The Queen’s Gambit, and both the books and the TV-series adaptations are wonderful.
The Witcher book series by Andrezj Sapkowski has been adapted into a TV-series and it truly grabs onto this world-building aspect in literature. In the spirit of the first book, it captures the loneliness of Geralt and his struggle to connect with those around him. With the second season around the corner, I am excited to find out about how much more we will learn about the Continent, and whether the Netflix series will remain so faithful to the book series.
Another favorite story is The Expanse series by James S.A. Corey, this futuristic hard-sci-fi explores a divided solar system. Drawing upon anthropology, history, and raw astrophysics, it gives the reader a glimpse into a possible future of human exploration and how society might shape itself around technological accomplishments. The TV-series inspired by these books is simply phenomenal as it mostly sticks to the books and beautifully explores life traveling between the stars.
These books and TV series are all available at the Tyrrell County Public Library, so come and expand your imagination and put your analysis skills to the test! In this golden age of literature and television, the choices are nearly limitless.
Whether you are drawn to science fiction, mystery, fantasy, historical fiction, or some other genre, there is something out there for you! Immerse yourself in a fictional world and enjoy the interaction between acting and writing.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!