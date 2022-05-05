The mercury is rising, the sun is shining, kids are anxious to leave class and the beaches will be packed with tourists for some waves and seaside fun.
At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we have exactly what you need to prepare for the beach — some summertime reads. While you can always swing by to check-out some books in our collection, why not stock up on some paperbacks meant for sand and surf?
From May 31 through June 10, we will be hosting our semi-annual book sale. With books, DVDs, magazines and much more, there will be something for everyone.
Friends of the Library who show us their membership cards will receive 50 percent off of everything they buy. Not a Friend? Not a problem. Purchase a membership at check-out and receive the discount and membership benefits for the rest of 2022.
Can’t wait until May 31?
Check out the First Friday event tomorrow from 5-8 p.m. on Water Street in front of the Columbia Town Hall. We will be there with a “pop-up” mini-book sale where you can also get a preview of what we have in store for the main sale. Also, if you do not have a library card, you can sign up for one at our First Friday booth.
Speaking of summer reads, if you have a child between the ages of 2 and 17, you can sign them up for the Tyrrell County Public Library Summer Reading Program. This year’s “Oceans of Possibilities” theme includes everything nautical, both real and imagined.
Your child can earn prizes along the way as they read to program completion, and they can even earn a grand prize at the end of the summer. We will have events, shows, crafts, escape rooms and activities throughout the program, so there is never a dull moment. Sign-up begins on Monday, May 16.
Check out below the prices for our book sales, and if you have a question, swing by the Library or give us a call at 252-796-3771. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
DVDs- $2.00
VHS- $0.50
Hardcover Books- $1.00
Softcover Books- $0.50
Puzzles/Games- $2
Audiobooks- $2
Individual Maps and Magazines- $0.10
Jared Jacavone is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.