...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Grit is defined as the “firmness of mind or spirit: unyielding courage in the face of hardship or danger” (merriam-webster.com/dictionary/grit).
Ever wonder how much grit you perceive yourself to have? There is a free 10-question survey created by Angela Duckworth that you can take that will report how you see yourself in terms of grit. You can check your grit scale by visiting https://angeladuckworth.com/grit-scale/.
Grit is important if you wish to persevere during tough times, achieve a goal or need to learn a new skill.
Many times in life we are confronted with the need to have grit. It can be easy to become despondent and feel down if we experience failure. The same goes for when we become overwhelmed with the size of a task that needs our attention.
One thing that can help restore our grit is to remember that anything can be accomplished with enough time and pressure. In the natural world, we can see the effects of time and pressure. Some of the hardest substances can be broken by a little bit of water, time and pressure. When the temperature drops or rises water can contract and expand between the tiniest of cracks in wood or concrete – eventually breaking it apart.
If you are feeling overwhelmed – remember that with time and pressure you can accomplish what you need to do. Keep in mind that difficult and large tasks simply cannot be accomplished all at once. Patience is required.
As long as we take little steps towards our end goals we can get there. Baby steps are important. When we make enough of them we can look back and see how far we have come. If you have a large task ahead of you plan in advance to make small advancements. Just like how water can bust concrete – so can your little actions towards your goal.
With grit, time and pressure you can find the strength to advance your path to success. Allow yourself to rest when needed so that your will to continue doesn’t break. Difficult tasks and times will come and go.
Stay positive and use your grit to make it to the end of your task. Then remember to be proud of the hard work you have accomplished and appreciate yourself for doing the hard work. I encourage you to check your grit scale whether or not you have a difficult task ahead of you. It may even show you areas you can mentally improve on.
Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.