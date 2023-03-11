Grit is defined as the “firmness of mind or spirit: unyielding courage in the face of hardship or danger” (merriam-webster.com/dictionary/grit).

Ever wonder how much grit you perceive yourself to have? There is a free 10-question survey created by Angela Duckworth that you can take that will report how you see yourself in terms of grit. You can check your grit scale by visiting https://angeladuckworth.com/grit-scale/.

Nate King is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.