MURFREESBORO - The Beta Upsilon Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma (DKG) met on the campus of Chowan University in Murfreesboro for its Nov. 13 meeting. The chapter represents educators from Tyrrell, Washington, Bertie, Gates, Hertford and Martin counties.
President Dr. Phyllis Broughton called the meeting to order and introduced member Meredyth Corey who encouraged members to take mental health breaks by reading something, teaming up with others or taking a few moments of quiet time for themselves.
Members enjoyed getting better acquainted through Jan Wagner’s leadership in a ‘Secret Agent and Spy” activity. Members paired with ones they did not know well as the ‘Spies’ tried to guess what personal appearance changes the ‘Agents’ had made while ‘Spies’ were not looking.
New members for 2021 Timothy Pharr, Cherie Taylor and Adrienne Whitaker were presented with red roses from the chapter by Mona Boyd.
Member Amy Barsanti was recognized for several honors. She will be featured as a guest on the International and Foreign Language Education podcast to discuss her summer of 2021 educational experience in Iceland. Amy’s poem “ABCs of DKG” has been included in the DKG Fine Arts Gallery.
Barsanti has received monetary awards from both the North Carolina DKG Educational Foundation Education Professional Development committee and from the Continuing Education Learning/Literacy Grant group. She is presently working towards achieving National Boards certification and is also working on culture kits.
Member Dr. Kaye Dotson, an East Carolina University instructor, was recognized by Mona Boyd for several conference presentations as follows:
North Carolina Library Association 2021: (Thomas, Dotson, Strecker) Managing the Transition to Online Internships for Library Science Students
North Carolina Library Association 2021: (Dotson and Thomas) Preparation of Future Professionals: Avenues and Resources for Graduate Schools to Provide Basic Information on Copyright Guidelines
North Carolina School Library Media Association 2021: (Dotson, Thomas, Parker) Copyright: Policies, Resources, and Questions for School Media Centers.
Dr. Dotson has also published an article entitled “How NC Schools and Public Libraries are Taking the Challenge and Providing Excellent Library Service During the Pandemic.”
Boyd also noted that Dr. Broughton and Dr. Dotson will be recognized in November 2021 by the North Carolina Society of Historians for their co-authored book about Beta Upsilon entitled The Leadership Legacy of Past Presidents.
Member Charlene Evans presented an informative program on the project Knickers for New Life which partners with one school at a time in areas such as Uganda to help provide personal need items for school students. Items such as underwear, feminine hygiene products, handwashing stations, mosquito repellent, soap and separate men’s and women’s toilets are examples of needs supported by the project.
Dr. Broughton also shared information about the struggles of students at the Zaimani’s Girls School in Nigeria.
Two teachers have been nominated for the DKG BUZZing Bee Awards — Hailey Bonds and Jamie Jalapa. Other nominations can be made by members and emailed to Misty Rushing.
The chapter’s Community and School Service Project for the 2021-2022 year was presented by member Adrienne Whitaker. A list of many items needed by students in the counties represented by Beta Upsilon was given to members. Items will be collected at the February 2022 meeting and then distributed among the counties. All members are encouraged to contribute to this very needed project.
The NC DKG Leadership Growth Academy, which met in October and November of 2021 will have additional virtual meetings on February 22 and March 29.
Current members are encouraged to email names of prospective members for 2022 to Penny Cowan or to Dr. Broughton as soon as possible.
Names will be presented at the Feb. 12 meeting which will be held in Washington County.
Members interested in completing the Educational Excellence Award form can print the form from the DKG website. Points toward a rose pin and a certificate can be earned by completing the form.
Member Barbara Toti will lead a virtual scavenger hunt for chapter members in January 2022.
The meeting concluded with the annual bazaar which raised over $600 to fund chapter and state activities.