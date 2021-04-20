Gum Neck man charged with sex crimes

Monday, Tyrrell County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Chaunse Delong of Gum Neck, with multiple offenses including indecent liberties with a minor, statutory rape of a child less than 13, and other charges that related to the crime. He is currently in jail under a $635,000 secured bond.
At the time of his arrest, Delong was out on a $20,000 bond after he was arrested by the Manteo Police Department for sex crimes against a juvenile that took place in their jurisdiction.
Tyrrell Sheriff's office advises that if you have any information pertaining to Delong, the crimes he is charged with, or feel you or someone you know may be a victim of his, please contact the law enforcement agency closest to you.