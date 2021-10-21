As fall festivities and spooky celebrations approach, I cannot help but reflect upon the meaning of Halloween.
Many may claim it is a holiday invented by the candy companies to make money. While it is true that candy becomes exceedingly expensive in October, and capitalism has taken advantage of the rush to find the best costume, Halloween well predates American society.
This mid-fall celebration has roots in ancient Ireland and comes from the Celtic festival of Samhain. This celebration marked the end of the agricultural cycle and was a time of deep religious and ancestral contemplation. The Roman Catholic Church in the 9th century renamed the festival as All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1st and 2nd.
While its focus shifted from pagan to Christian tradition, its goal remained the same: to remember those who have passed and to honor their memory. In particular, in Mexico, the Southwest United States, and parts of Central America, people celebrate El Día de Los Muertos, where individuals set up ofrendas, or memorials, for the dead, and families spend the evening in the cemetery to clean up the graves of family members.
Growing up in Rhode Island, there were colonial cemeteries right down the street, and I would occasionally visit them to learn about my hometown’s history. Once a year, I would clean up one of these small plots and rake away the leaves covering the head and foot stones. One grave in particular belonged to a Revolutionary War veteran, and once in a while when I passed by, there would be a small American flag planted in front of the grave. This person, who died more than two centuries ago, was still being honored and remembered for his service to this country.
It was seeing this deep connection to the past that brought me into studying history. While we are separated by centuries, language and customs, we are all human at the end of the day. It is important to remember the accomplishments, struggles and tragedies of the lives that came before our own.
The Columbia Ghost Walk, being held on Friday, Oct. 22 and Saturday, Oct. 23, is our way of remembering the past. Each of the scripts crafted by the Tyrrell Genealogical Society, the Tyrrell Chamber of Commerce and the Tyrrell County Public Library, were based on real people and events in Tyrrell’s past. Some legends and myths incorporated into these scripts are an act of remembering. These legends are based on the values of those who lived, and they bring their beliefs into the present.
I encourage you, between binge-watching scary movies and “Trick or Treating,” to help remember the past with us at our Ghost Walk and, if you are interested, swing by the Tyrrell County Public Library to learn more about our area’s history.
Jared Jacavone is the librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.