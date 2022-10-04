It’s officially time for some fun Halloween programming at the Tyrrell County Public Library.
We have several fun activities planned for this month, as well as some fun displays to give you even more reason to come visit us.
For the month of October, our front cabinet is going to become our Tyrrell County Cabinet of Curiosities. This display will include a terrifying array of books featuring ghosts, specters and ghouls.
We’ll also be including local stories to check out so you can locate any haunted houses in your area. If you’re interested in learning more about local legends or just trying to find a heart-wrenching book to read while it’s dark out, this is the display for you.
The beginning of Fall just wouldn’t be the same without scary movies. That’s why we’re being sure to highlight some of the best horror films in our collection. We’ve got all types of viscerally vicious videos available for our patrons, prominently displayed in our DVD area.
Be sure to ask us about our favorite Halloween movies at the front desk, we’ll be happy to help you find the perfect film for you or your family. While you’re picking a movie to watch, why not go ahead and decide what treat you’ll want to go with it?
Our Tournament of Candy display is set up and ready for voting. We’ve compiled several brackets filled to the brim with as many dainty delicacies as we could fit. Come in once a week and vote on which candy you like the best. The staff here will update the brackets as the month goes on and at the end of October we will declare a winner.
Near the end of the month we will be offering our annual pumpkin carving event to the public. We will have pumpkins available as well as kits to help you carve your own eerie façade into your gourd of choice.
Because of limited supplies we are requiring sign ups for this event so make sure to stop by or call in with your information so we can be sure that you have a spot to participate. And of course, make sure you stop by on Halloween day with a costume to be rewarded with a treat.
Are you considering tracing your family roots? Did you know that Tyrrell County Public Library had a room set aside for local records making it easier to conduct your own family research?
We also have a microfilm reader and microfiche slides available which allow the library to store many more documents, such as newspaper articles and old records, in a much smaller space.
We help facilitate and store community history through our Swamproots publication archive, school yearbooks, local newspapers no longer in business and so much more.
Check out the new media at Tyrrell County Public Library:
Large Print Adult Books
‘Secrets’ by Fern Michaels
‘A Dark and Stormy Tea’ by Laura Childs
‘The Challenge’ by Danielle Steel
‘The Orchard’ by Beverly Lewis
‘Quicksand’ by Janet Dailey
Audio Books
‘The Ninth Month’ James Patterson
‘Fairy Tale’ by Stephen King
Juvenile Non-Fiction Book
‘What Would She Do? : 25 True Stories of Trailblazing Rebel Women’ by Kay Woodward
Graphic Novel
‘Messenger : The Legend of Joan of Arc’ by Tony Lee and Sam Hart
Reference Book
‘Kovels’ Antiques and Collectibles Price Guide 2023’ by