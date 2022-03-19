Oliver Holley had no desire to pursue a career in education when he graduated from Northeastern High School in Elizabeth City almost 25 years ago.
His whole family – his parents, both sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins had all taken that route, most having invested more than 30 years in the lives of children.
“I didn’t want that,” the Tyrrell County Schools Superintendent said.
Now, he can’t imagine life outside of education.
“I know one thing, regardless of a title, I am going to be helping children in education for the rest of my career,” he said.
Tyrrell County Schools is the second smallest school district in North Carolina, but has a higher graduation rate (92 percent) than the state average (87.2 percent).
“That is a testament to our teachers and guidance counselors,” said Holley. “They do not let anybody slip through the cracks.”
Holley was no stranger to Tyrrell County, having grown up across the Albemarle Sound in nearby Pasquotank County. His father took him bear hunting in the marshy backlands of Tyrrell and surrounding counties, instilling in him an appreciation for the outdoors — especially Eastern North Carolina outdoors.
The counties they hunted (Gates, Hyde and Tyrrell) are some of the poorest in the state; but are known for their abundance of sizable black bear, some of which are the largest in North America.
Though an avid hunter, he admits this year he killed his first, solo bear.
But, hunting for him is not just a sport.
“I was taught at a young age — anything you go out there and hunt, you consume and don’t waste it. We process everything. Anything the Lord allows us to harvest, the meat goes to my family — or any other family that wants [or needs] it.”
Holley and his wife, Natasha, have two children – a 12-year-old son and a 7-year-old daughter.
“My son loves fishing the rivers and streams of Eastern North Carolina. I am blessed to be able to teach him at an early age to appreciate everything we have in this area,” Holley said.
Holley met Natasha at Elizabeth State University, where he reluctantly attended, after his dream of either joining the United States Marines, or becoming a State Trooper, fell through.
He majored in English and, after graduation, was recruited to teach in Bertie County Schools.
Holly’s first year in the classroom changed his heart about education.
“The kids just did something to me. I loved seeing that lightbulb when it went off. I loved the challenge – every day was not the same. Many of those kids I still keep in contact with,” he said.
“It is a beautiful thing. I think every educator understands that feeling — you never forget your students; seeing them become successful citizens — and the joy it brings. I haven’t looked back,” he added.
Some of those first students included Jessica Breland, who plays in the Women’s National Basketball Association and Kent Bazemore, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.
“I’ve got kids that are doctors, educators, truck drivers — some of those kids are principals now. It has come back, full circle. We are all products of Eastern North Carolina,” he said.
Holley stayed at Bertie County Schools three years and was mentored by several leaders, who took him under their wings.
“I credit that team for pushing me — driving me to want to become superintendent,” he said. “They — the teachers, custodian, cafeteria workers – all gave me the idea I could do this. That was over 20 years ago.”
Through the years, Holley earned his Master’s in School Administration and Doctorate in Educational Leadership.
He held positions throughout eastern North Carolina, which include Director of Afterschool Programs, Dean of Students, Behavioral Intervention Specialist, Curriculum Instructional Specialist, Assistant Principal, Principal and Chief Human Resource officer.
He said some of the positions pulled him away from students.
“I realized I missed the kids,” he said.
He became Superintendent in 2018, a year and a half before COVID-19 struck — which presented educational challenges he and the rest of the world could never have imagined.
“It makes for an interesting school year,” Holley said dryly.
“Nobody knew what to expect. But, because of the hard work of the staff, we were credited as one of the first school districts to roll out remote instruction and food delivery immediately after the shutdown,” he added.
Every child was sent home with a digital device the Friday before the shutdown, which was announced in mid-March of 2020.
Holley said when he first got to Tyrell County, he realized all the teachers and students needed brand new digital devices, “not knowing we were about to have a pandemic upon us — where we would need those devices. God aligned the stars for us to be able to have them,” he said.
But once COVID hit, “we were faced with the challenge of how to do remote instruction with us being so rural,” he added.
Outside a one-mile radius of Columbia, internet is spotty.
“How could we keep our kids connected knowing the digital divide is real in Tyrrell County?” he asked. “One of the first things we did was turn all of our school campuses into public Wi-Fi hubs. We placed picnic tables around some of the campuses so that individual students and staff could sit around and utilize the Wi-Fi code.”
Other challenges he faces come from being the second smallest school system in the state. (Hyde is smaller.)
“Our county commissioners do everything they can to support the school system. Because we don’t have industry in Tyrrell, and most of our economics are based on farming, we don’t have a big local budget,” he said.
Despite the challenges, students stay in school.
“We have a very dedicated staff that goes over and beyond to make sure our kids don’t go without,” he added. “Teachers stay after school to help families.”
Holley said one of his priorities is providing as many educational opportunists to the students as possible.
“We have kids that are on track to go to college — but we have kids that are not going. We have to make sure we are offering programs that allow students to be ready to go into the workforce,” he said.
Tyrrell County has partnered with Beaufort and Pitt community colleges, offering programs in Career and Technical Education.
Eighty-four percent of high school students take advantage of dual enrollment.
“We have been recognized for the past two years for having the highest number of students dually enrolled in high school and college courses,” he said.
Holly’s pathway in education seemed practically predestined. His mother (Marlene Holley) retired from 35 years of service in the public schools. His father, Pedro Holley, worked at Elizabeth City State University for 33 years. His grandfather Andrew “Salt” Williams was a teacher, coach, assistant principal and principal in Elizabeth City Public Schools. His grandmother was an elementary teacher for over 30 years. He has an aunt and an uncle that both worked in Portsmouth City Schools.
He said he learned from his paternal grandparents that everybody’s job in the school system is equally important. His grandfather worked as a janitor and his grandmother as a cafeteria worker, both over 30 years.
“They taught me everybody is important in this district’s success,” he said. “It doesn’t matter about your title.”
Holley enjoys seeing others succeed.
“I’m partial to this area. We need to do everything we can to help our younger kids understand [the value of] living in Eastern North Carolina,” he said. “We need to figure out ways we can support this newer generation the way some of us were supported coming up.”
An advocate for equality, he wants “to make sure all of our kids have the same access to quality education — regardless of what their family’s last name is — regardless of where they live.
“I think a kid in Tyrrell needs the same opportunities as a kid in Pitt County, or in Edenton or Kinston,” he insisted. “We need to prepare them. This is our future. We need to do everything we can to make sure they will be successful, productive citizens later in life.”
Deborah Griffin is a freelance writer and photographer in Eastern North Carolina and a regular contributor to Eastern North Carolina Living.