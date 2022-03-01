COLUMBIA – The man at the helm of Tyrrell County Schools is leaving his post.
Tyrrell County Superintendent of Schools Oliver A. Holley submitted a letter of resignation to the board of education on Feb. 22
“Having spent the last three and a half years serving as the Superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools, it has certainly been one of the best learning journeys of my career to this point,” he wrote. “Serving alongside a talented team of educational leaders, teachers and, most of all, a wonderful community of students, families and residents have been the best part of this work.”
Holley said he believes now is the time for a new leader to take the helm of the school district.
“My faith has always led me to understand that seasons of change are necessary to continue cultivating your gifts to better serve others,” Holley wrote. “With that said, and after much reflection, I have determined that now is the appropriate season to pass the leadership torch as superintendent of Tyrrell County Schools.”
Holley said he was submitting his resignation now, effective June 30, to allow the district to begin the process of hiring a new leader.
“This is not a decision made lightly, but it is the right decision to allow the board to select the next leader, who will continue to build on the work that we have done and take this district to the next level.”
Holley also sent a letter to those working in the school district where he praised their work and outlined some of the successes of his tenure as Superintendent.
“In our partnership, we have worked long hours and served our community passionately, during what many characterize as the most challenging time in public education,” Holley wrote. “This partnership has yielded favorable outcomes and accomplishments that should be acknowledged and celebrated.”
Holley told the school district’s personnel he was thankful for his time working in the district.
“In closing, I thank each of you for your dedication shown towards students, families and the community,” he wrote. “This experience will carry me far into the future, and I am so proud to have served the community of Tyrrell County.”