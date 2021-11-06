Municipal elections in Tyrrell and Washington counties went off without much ado last week.
There were no contested races in either county with a minimum amount of voters coming out to vote in Columbia, Creswell or Roper.
In Columbia, Mayor James W. Cahoon received all 28 votes in his bid for re-election. Incumbent commissioners Hal Fleming (25), Suzanne Griffin (24) and Bryan Owens (23) were also re-elected in unopposed bids.
The same is true in Creswell, where commissioners Ron Ambrose (12) and Brenda Logan (11) were re-elected to their posts on the town board.
In Roper, Mayor Denise Blount was re-elected with 44 votes. There were seven write-ins.
Raemona Jackson and Charles Sharpe were also re-elected to their posts on the Roper council. Each received 35 votes. There were 11 write-in votes.