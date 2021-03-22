It’s Spring Fever at the Library!

The skies are getting clearer, the birds are coming out, flowers are beginning to bloom, and the weather is becoming warmer and warmer.
Last Saturday was the official start of Spring in the Northern Hemisphere and, here at the Tyrrell County Public Library, we are in the mood to go outside and celebrate!
On Tuesday, March 30th at 10:30 a.m., Ms. Megan will take Story Time back outside! With the improving weather, we will be returning to our Story Time sessions outside the Library at the back of the building.
Stories and songs that celebrate Spring will be shared while maintaining COVID-safe social distancing. Crafting kits will be distributed to participants and an instructional video will go up on YouTube immediately after Story Time.
Looking for something to incorporate into your child’s education? Ms. Lynda has prepared a special take-home lesson plan on the Spring Equinox, and how people celebrate the seasonal change around the world!
If you would like to receive this lesson plan, just email Ms. Lynda at lmastronardo@pettigrewlibraries.org.
This month, the Library is also conducting some “spring cleaning” by reorganizing parts of our collection. If you are also in the cleaning spirit, why not check-out a book on tidying up? Might we recommend The Life-changing Magic of Tidying Up, by Marie Kondo?
This award-winning book combines Japanese Shinto practice with managing your space in a way that is both clean and therapeutic. If you are a visual learner, we also have available manga, picture book, and even children’s book versions of this book.
We hope you have the chance to get out and enjoy this wonderful weather and, as you journey out into the vibrance of spring, we hope to see you at the Library so you can check out a book and then find a nice spot under a tree to read!
If you have any questions about our Spring programs, please give us a call at 252-796-3771.
Have a great week!