Swan 2

An image of beautiful swans over Lake Phelps.

 John Mauser/John Mauser Photography

One of North Carolina’s hidden gems for the daytripper is the Mattamuskeet Wildlife Refuge near Creswell.

For three to four months out of every year, thousands of majestic Tundra Swans spend the winter on Lake Phelps and form a sea of white on the 16,600-acre lake.

