COLUMBIA - Joe Landino has been named the recipient of the 2021 Scuppernong River Festival Distinguished Citizen Award.
The award is presented annually to a distinguished Columbia or Tyrrell County citizen.
Landino was selected for the 2021 honor in recognition of his business, professional and civic involvement and contributions to the town of Columbia and Tyrrell County. He is particularly noted as a forester, agri-business man and land manager.
He served as a Tyrrell County Commissioner, championed 4-H, Agricultural Extension and Farm Bureau programs and was involved in organizing the Partnership for the Sounds. He was a member of the Columbia Rotary Club and served in leadership rolls with many local, area, state and national agricultural related organizations. He is a native of New York.
“This year the Scuppernong River Festival Committee honors a person with deep Tyrrell County roots who has made an impact on the business community in Columbia, in Tyrrell County and beyond,” stated Scott McLaughlin, in making the presentation on the eve of the festival.
The Distinguished Citizen Award is given for lifetime or special service to the community through civic, cultural, service, church, volunteer, business, professional, elected or other dedicated and committed contributions to the town and county.
Presented annually since 2005, recipients have included Carlisle Harrell, Barbara Spencer, George G. Owens Sr., Shelton Ludford, David and Fiono Finch, Frances Voliva, Philip E. House Sr., Joseph B. Wynns, Dr. Alan Brickhouse, Janie Spencer, Thomas W. Spruill, W. Braxton Voliva, Steve Bryan, Dana Summerrell, Durwood Cooper Sr. and Scott McLaughlin.