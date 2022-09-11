Things are feeling new with these familiar faces at the Tyrrell County Public Library!
We’re getting close to the end of Summer and we have some new and exciting displays and activities coming up at the library.
The library has been visited recently by a small Martian named Jib! His spaceship touched down on Earth and he’s been stuck here ever since.
Earthlings scare him a little – he’s not used to seeing so many toes on each foot – so, he’s been hiding all around our facility. If you’ve got a keen eye come on into the Tyrrell County Public Library and help us find Jib so we can help him get back home! Or, more likely, he’ll just escape again and we’ll need more help finding him.
We’re also continuing our look at interesting and entertaining movies during our weekly Film Club. Every Tuesday night at 5:30 p.m., we enjoy a film screening and briefly chat about what we watched. Everyone’s free to share what they liked or didn’t like, and we discuss what might make a particular movie moment famous.
For the month of September, we’ll be watching dramas. Drama films include such a wide variety of movies that I’ve enlisted the help of my attendees to make sure we pick some real winners to watch this month.
If you want to know what we’re watching, check out our website; the title of the film is posted there every week.
– Jared Sexton
Summer is over, kids are back in school and we step into routine. Tyrrell County Public Library is working hard to make routine fun with our interactive I-Spy display that includes three different difficulty levels.
I-Spy games are great for brain strengthening and keeps the kids challenged. The library has many I-Spy books to be checked out as well. Did you know that the Library has games and puzzles to check out for some family fun?
– Ashley Johnson
We also have a Votes for Women display with books, coloring pages and an information sheet about North Carolina’s involvement. The 19th Amendment was ratified in August 1920, but wasn’t ratified in North Carolina until 1971.
The staff at Tyrrell County Public Library enjoys making learning fun. Don’t forget our Take What You Need display. Sometimes a little encouragement goes a long way. As you pass by the YA section to browse the entire library collection, stop and see if something rings true to you, please take one off the wall.
The staff at Tyrrell is here to help you find what you need, just stop in and ask. We are in the process of pulling together the fall schedule so make sure you check our Facebook page and website to stay updated on all the fun happenings going on at the entertainment hub of Columbia.
– Lynda Mastronardo
