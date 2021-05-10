Library book sale begins June 1

Looking for some great bargains? Is it time to find your next favorite novel or beach read? Beginning on Tuesday, June 1st, and lasting through Saturday, June 12th, the Tyrrell County Public Library will be opening up its back conference room to sell hundreds of books!
Purchase some well-loved books for all ages and interests, and give them a new home on your bookshelf!
If you are a Friend of the Tyrrell County Public Library, show us your membership card and get all your purchases at 50% off! Not a current member of the Friends of the Library? Sign up at check-out and you will receive your discount with your purchase!
All proceeds from our book sale will go towards our Summer Reading Program, which we are planning to be better than ever! Our book sale prices are listed below, and we are excited to present an excellent and broad selection.
Have a wonderful week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Book Sale Prices:
DVDs- $2.00
VHS- $0.50
Hardcover books- $1.00
Softcover books- $0.50
Puzzles and Games- $2.00
Audio books- $2.00
Individual Maps and Magazines- $0.10