As we prepare for our Summer Reading Program (which starts on Tuesday, June 14, by the way), the Tyrrell County Public Library is as busy as ever with events and other fun activities for the month of May.
Whether you’d like to learn how to use Microsoft Word, play some Dungeons and Dragons with friends or gush over your latest read with friends in our monthly book club, we have a full schedule of activities for you.
In addition to our regular programming, Mr. JD will be leading a Pokémon Go Club that will not only aim to “catch ‘em all,” but will also introduce kids to augmented reality and technology that interacts with the world around them.
Check out the schedule below:
• Dungeons and Dragons with Ms. Ashley;
Adult- Thursday, May 12 and 26 at 5 p.m. for ages 18-plus;
Youth- Thursday, May 19 at 5 p.m. for ages 10-17;
• Heroclix with Ms. Ashley: Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. for ages 10-17;
• Summer Reading Program: Sign-up begins Monday, May 16;
• Film Club with Mr. JD: Tuesday, May 17, 24 and 31 at 5:30 p.m. for ages 13-plus;
• Pokémon Go Club with Mr. JD: Tuesday, May 17 at 3 p.m. for ages 14-17;
• Computer Class with Mr. Jared (Microsoft Word Part II): Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m., call to sign up;
• Whatcha’ Reading Book Club: Monday, May 23 at 4 p.m. for ages 10-16;
• Lego Club with Ms. Ashley: Monday, May 23 at 5 p.m. for ages 9-14; and
• TCPL Book Sale: May 31 through June 10.
Our TCPL Book Sale is a great way to get stocked up for the summer and transition into our “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program.
Don’t forget to swing by or call to sign up for our Summer Reading Program on or after Monday, May 16. The Summer Reading Program is open to children from two to seventeen, and participants pick from one of two programs: one for children under ten, or one for teens between ten and seventeen.
If you have any questions about our offerings for this month, want to sign up for a program, or want to get a book, swing by the Library or give us a call at 252-796-3771.
Have a great weekend, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is the Librarian at the Tyrrell County Public Library.