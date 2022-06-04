It is easy to equate cooking to a daily chore — one that is necessary and utterly inconvenient.
The grocery shopping, washing dishes, making sure the food is done right and cleaning up the mess afterward can be time-consuming and tiresome.
It is easier and less tedious for many to buy something frozen, stick it in the oven and then call it a day. Alternatively, you can order out, but this is not particularly affordable for day-to-day meals.
Despite the inconveniences, I do love to cook because, like a book, it can give you a tour of the world.
It is a misconception that “good food” is only for the master chefs with Michelin stars and obscure cooking techniques. It is also untrue that “good food” has to be expensive or require several hours in the kitchen.
What good food requires, in my experience, is patience, planning and a willingness to try something new.
With the conveniences of the Internet and cooking shows, it is now easy to find quick and painless recipes you can make at home.
Still, for much of modern American history, home-cooking boiled down to mastering some family recipes, cracking open the “Joy of Cooking,” or grabbing a TV dinner for convenience-sake.
This history and how it began to change is explored in the new Julia TV show on HBO Max.
This biographical TV series follows Julia Child in the early 1960s after she had recently published her masterpiece book, Mastering the Art of French Cooking.
Through the latest technological marvel, the television, Julia realizes that she can reach directly into the home of the average American housewife to help her discover a new world of cuisine. The show highlights Julia contending with the everyday sexism and gender roles of the 1950s and 1960s, and the “newness” of television and ultimately demonstrates the revolutionary nature of her program, “The French Chef.”
As the show progresses, it highlights just how accessible her message was, and how it changed the way America cooked.
After viewing some episodes from the first season of “The French Chef,” my wife and I were impressed with how Julia Child not only teaches new techniques, but shares the cultural history and science behind each technique in a way that is so down-to-earth that the viewer doesn’t feel bad about not knowing beforehand. Her work demystifies the cooking process, speaks plainly to the audience, and, best of all, gives you something unique and good to eat.
Thanks to the foresight of WGBH and everyone involved with bringing “The French Chef” to the average American household, we now can enjoy programming across the culinary spectrum, from the “how-to” cooking shows of the Food Network to the beautifully produced documentaries of “Chef’s Table.”
Thanks to the popularity of these shows, we can now enjoy Italian, Chinese, Vietnamese and other international culinary traditions in our regular dining experiences. Most important of all, “The French Chef” and subsequent cooking shows helped to spark the general public’s interest in exploring and defining American cuisine, and embracing its regional classics “from sea to shining sea.”
Ready to embark on your own culinary adventure?
We have a lot of great resources at the library. Stop on by to check out some of our great cookbooks —some of my personal favorites are listed below.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Cookbook Recommendations:
“Mastering the Art of French Cooking” by Julia Child, et. al.
“Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,” by Samin Nosrat
“Tasting Rome,” by Katie Parla
“Vefa’s Kitchen,” by Vefa Alexiadou
“Florentine,” by Emiko Davies
“Rodney Scott’s World of BBQ,” by Rodney Scott
Jared Jacavone is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Library.