May Changes at the Library

At the Tyrrell County Public Library, we are looking forward to an exciting month!
First, starting this week, we are open longer to serve our patrons! Beginning May 3rd, we will be open Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m; Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m; and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Second, we have two new staff members joining the team at the Tyrrell County Public Library, Mr. Jared and Ms. Karen! Come swing by and say “hi” as we introduce our new team members to the community.
Third, the Summer Reading Program is almost here! Starting the week of June 14th, we are anticipating a sensational summer of events, crafts, shows, prizes, and, of course, reading for children and teens! This year’s theme is “Tales and Tails”, and it is all about stories and the animals with which we share this world!
To sign your kids up for the reading requirement and to stay informed of all the events we have planned this summer, swing by the Library or call us at 252-796-3771. Not only will there be events geared toward kids, but we are expanding our programming to keep teens engaged and reading throughout the summer!
Finally, we have EVEN MORE new items arriving at the library this week. Check out some of our new additions below. Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Adult Fiction:
“A Column of Fire,” by Ken Follett
“The Cove,” by Ron Rash
“Fellside,” by M.R. Carey
“A Gambling Man,” by David Baldacci
“The Lady Has a Past,” by Amanda Quick
“Lover Unveiled,” by J.R. Ward
“Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir
“River God,” by Wilbur Smith
“Sooley,” by John Grisham
“Stargazer,” by Anne Hillerman
“Three Missing Days,” by Colleen Coble
“Turn a Blind Eye,” by Jeffrey Archer
Non-Fiction:
“Baking With Julia,” by Dorie Greenspan
“Iroquoian Women: The Gantowisas,” by Barbara Alice Mann
“It’s Not Easy Being Green,” by Jim Henson
“The Working Poor,” by David K. Shipler
“World War II Told Through 100 Artifacts,” by Dr. Allan R. Millett and Julian Thompson
Juvenile Fiction:
“Dog Diaries: Ruffing It,” by James Patterson
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Gods and Heroes: Mythology Around the World,” by Korwin Briggs
“Martin Rising: Requiem for a King,” by Andrea Davis Pinkney and Brian Pinkney
“Seuss-isms!” by Dr. Seuss
“The Story of Paintings: A History of Art for Children,” by Mick Manning and Brita Granström
“Top 20 Daredevils,” by Melvin and Gilda Berger
“Tornado Scientist: Seeing Inside Severe Storms,” by Mary Kay Carson and Tom Uhlman
“Undaunted,” by Anita Silvey
Step Readers:
“Pinkalicious: Happy Birthday!” by Victoria Kann
DVDs:
Beverly Hills Cop – R
Bonnie and Clyde (1967) – R
Guns of Diablo (1964) – NR
Invisible Sue – NR
Lethal Weapon – R
Lethal Weapon 3 – R
Moscow on the Hudson – R