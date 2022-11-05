Nate King

We often hear, read and see change in our daily lives. However, how often do we consider that change is part of the natural order?

Personally, I do not like changes. I am a creature of habit, ritual and agendas. I am most comfortable in a routine – where I know and plan how my days should be. Yet, I constantly experience changes – as we all do.

Nate King is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.