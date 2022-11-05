We often hear, read and see change in our daily lives. However, how often do we consider that change is part of the natural order?
Personally, I do not like changes. I am a creature of habit, ritual and agendas. I am most comfortable in a routine – where I know and plan how my days should be. Yet, I constantly experience changes – as we all do.
Change is not only something we must inevitably experience, it is also something we must accept as natural – a thing we cannot change. Accepting change requires the abilities to adapt, appreciate and achieve.
Adaptation allows us to experience metamorphosis and makes change easier to accept. Being able to adapt to whatever challenge comes our way is part of personal growth. Learning to be adaptable requires a healthy openness to the natural order of change.
In our careers and our daily lives, being able to adapt will create new opportunities we may have not expected. Like the fuzzy caterpillars that spin cocoons to eventually adapt into splendid monarch butterflies – we must be adaptable to experience the benefits of change.
Just as the ability to adapt is necessary to accept change so is the ability to appreciate. If we cannot appreciate changes in life, we will become hardened creatures.
We know change comes everyday — just like the changing of the sound from still glass to warbly undulations to angry waves. Appreciating those visible changes and the subtle changes like the grass slowing to grow in winter reminds us we are not permanent. This can be a frightful thought and is hard to accept.
However, learning to appreciate that our bodies are not permanent allows us to take charge of the now. Being present and in the moment gives us the ability to change the world for the better. As we learn to appreciate the natural order of change we can positively impact our own lives as well as the lives of those around us.
In the same way that adaptation and appreciation are necessary to accept change, so too is the ability to achieve. Being able to achieve is in its own right – change. As autumn flows into winter, consider what you have achieved and what you wish to achieve. Even vacuuming your living room is an achievement.
Instead of only considering achieving major goals – consider the small things you achieve everyday and the changes that come about due to those achievements. As the sun rises in the east and as its gaseous exploding core emits its last light in the west, remember your achievements, your goals and think about what the sun has changed that day.
Metamorphosis is important in the natural order and in our daily lives. In order to become better people we must hone our abilities to adapt, appreciate and achieve. We must at times set aside our agendas, our perceptions of people and who we think we are in order to change positively.
This season, I encourage you to ponder what change means to you and how you approach it.
Come by the Tyrrell County Library to see some of the changes we’ve made recently.
On Oct. 25, we hosted a pumpkin carving and 24 pumpkins were crafted. The insides were donated to a local farmer. Check out our Facebook page for pictures.
Also, remember Film Club is every Tuesday – hosted by Jared Sexton – Tyrrell County’s local film aficionado.
We also will have our Dungeons and Dragons Youth Club on Nov. 3 and 17. The D&D Adult Club will meet Nov. 10. These clubs are hosted by our gaming expert Ashely Johnson.
Both the film and D&D programs are open to all! We will be closed Nov. 24-26 for Thanksgiving. I hope you have had a great week!
Nate King is the Librarian for the Tyrrell County Public Library.