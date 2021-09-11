Miss North Carolina will be joining the festivities.
The Scuppernong River Festival committee recently announced Miss North Carolina Carli Batson will be a special guest at the festival on Saturday, Oct. 9.
The 30th year of the festival will proceed after a one-year hiatus with COVID protocols in place.
Miss Batson was crowned as the 83rd Miss North Carolina in June of this year. She is a native of Wilmington and a student at Appalachian State University where she is pursuing a degree in communications with a minor in theater.
During her reign, Miss Batson will focus on raising funds for performing arts venues and financially challenged performers affected by the pandemic.
She will compete in the 100th Miss America pageant later this year.